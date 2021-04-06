Earlier this year, Brooklyn Beckham got a tattoo of Nicola Peltz's late grandmother's name for his fiancée's birthday

Nicola Peltz Shows Off New Tattoo of Fiancé Brooklyn Beckham's Name

Nicola Peltz is expressing her love for fiancé Brooklyn Beckham — permanently.

On Monday, Brooklyn, 22, revealed on his Instagram Story that the actress got a new tattoo of his name written in cursive on her upper back.

Peltz, 26, also reposted the photo to her own Instagram Story, showing off the black body ink.

While this is seemingly Peltz's first tattoo dedicated to her fiancé, Brooklyn has been inked several times in honor of the actress.

Earlier this year, Peltz revealed that Brooklyn got a new tattoo of her late grandmother's name, Gina, for the actress' 26th birthday.

Peltz shared a photo of the tattoo, located on Brooklyn's upper arm, on her Instagram Story with the caption, "best birthday gift."

Last year, Brooklyn posted a photo of himself on Instagram applying his mom Victoria Beckham's Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick on Peltz with a noticeably large new tattoo on the back of his neck visible. The body art is a pair of eyes that bear a striking resemblance to Peltz's.

"Our family together is the most precious gift this Easter," the proud mom, 46, wrote on social media alongside an image that showed Brooklyn and Peltz cuddling up together while wearing matching bunny ears.

"We have missed you and love you both so much @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz," she added.

The actress was quick to send a loving reply to her future mother-in-law, writing, "We're so happy to be back love you so so much!! ❤️."

The entire family also commemorated the happy gathering by taking a group photo. In the image, Victoria embraces son Romeo, 18, while the couple's youngest child, daughter Harper Seven, 9½, cuddles up to dad David, 45.

Brooklyn proposed to Peltz last July after first making their relationship public that January.