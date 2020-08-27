Nicola Peltz Shares Sweet Photo with Victoria and David Beckham’s 'Loving' Daughter Harper

The actress and her fiancé, Brooklyn Beckham, announced their engagement in July

Nicola Peltz is showing some love for her future sister-in-law, Harper Beckham.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old actress posed beside her soon-to-be husband’s 9-year-old sister, affirming that she is fitting in with his famous family perfectly.

"h7 is the sweetest most loving and beautiful little human i know!" she wrote alongside the cute black and white shot with Harper, whose middle name is Seven.

Instagram users flooded the comments section of the post, expressing their love for the adorable photo — including Peltz’s future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, who replied with a string of pink heart emojis.

Earlier this year, Peltz spent quality girl time with Harper when she took the youngster out for a fun girls' shopping trip, complete with a stop to Victoria's clothing store.

Peltz and Harper snapped an adorable mirror selfie in a fitting room as they tried on some pieces at Victoria's London boutique. "had the best girls day with my little sister ❤️ ** @victoriabeckham your store is a dream," Peltz captioned the photo, expertly taken by Harper.

Peltz became engaged to Brooklyn Beckham back in July and the happy couple confirmed their exciting news in a pair of matching social media posts just hours after reports about their engagement first began circulating online.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Brooklyn, 21, wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair — which also showed off the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress' stunning diamond sparkler.

Peltz echoed the same sentiments in her own announcement post, writing, "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."

At the very end of her caption, which she shared alongside the same photo of the pair embracing outdoors, she also gave Harper a shout out for capturing the moment. "Thank you Harper for this pic 🥰," she added.

Later that month and nearly three weeks after Brooklyn proposed to Peltz, the couple shared intimate photos with members of Peltz's family, taken around the time of their engagement.

In the first photo shared by Brooklyn, Peltz is seen wrapping her arms around him in a passionate embrace. In the other pics, which seem to be from the engagement, the couple shares a romantic kiss and sits face-to-face holding hands. Another shot shows Peltz sweetly hugging her dad, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.

"Can’t imagine a life without you baby ❤️ you make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back ❤️❤️," Brooklyn captioned his slideshow of photos shared on Instagram.