Nicola Peltz Shares Loved-Up Selfie With Husband Brooklyn Beckham Cuddling in Bed Together

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are soaking up married life.

Peltz, 27, shared a photo of her and Beckham, 23, cuddled up in bed Friday morning. The caption-less Instagram post shows the newlyweds with their eyes closed, holding each other.

The couple is not afraid of a little PDA, and they each post their fair share of loved-up photos together. Beckham even dedicated tattoos to the Transformers actress. He told USA Today that 70 of his 100 tattoos are for his wife. "She always cries when I get her another tattoo," he told Variety.

Brooklyn Beckham/instagram

The couple first met in 2019, and made their relationship public in early 2020. Beckham popped the question in July 2020, calling Peltz his "soulmate." In an Instagram post announcing the engagement, he promised to be "the best husband and best daddy one day."

They wed earlier this year, in a lavish ceremony at Peltz's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Beckham's famous family was all in attendance — parents Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, siblings Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11 — as was Peltz's — her businessman dad Nelson Peltz, her model mother Claudia Heffner, and her seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz.

The pair sported a variety of outfits over the course of the multi-day ceremony, including custom Dior suits designed by Kim Jones. "I didn't want to wear dresses the entire weekend, and we do love to match," Peltz told British Vogue. "He offered to make an outfit and we thought how incredible it would be to make matching Dior suits."

Last week, they made their runway debut at the VOGUE World: New York show at New York Fashion Week. They strutted down the cobblestone streets in laid-back ensembles — the Transformer actress in a relaxed off-white tank top tucked into mustard yellow trousers and the model in a letterman-style jacket, white tee shirt and acid-washed jeans.

The twosome also coordinated with their choice of black shoewear — her in platform boots and him in oxfords loafers.

As always, the two looked as in love as ever, walking arm-in-arm down the runway and smiling lovingly at each other.

JP Yim/Getty

One month after their nuptials, they made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the Met Gala. Beckham called being married "so much fun."

"We feel like we're on a playdate forever," she added.