Why Nicola Peltz Didn't Wear a Victoria Beckham Wedding Dress Despite 'Really' Wanting To

When Nicola Peltz Beckham walked down the aisle in April to marry Brooklyn Beckham, she did so in custom Valentino Haute Couture.

She did not wear a dress created by her now mother-in-law, fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

This detail seemed curious at the time, sparking Internet rumors at the time that Nicola and her new husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's mother were at odds.

Now Nicola, 27, is setting the record straight on why she opted to wear Valentino instead of Victoria Beckham for her Palm Beach, Florida, wedding, and according to her, there's no drama whatsoever.

The Bates Motel alum said in a new interview with Variety that she's aware of the rumors of a so-called feud, adding that she was pretty sure it all began when she didn't wear a VB wedding dress.

German Larkin

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," she told Variety in the feature story about her husband, Brooklyn, 27.

He chimed in to add his thoughts on the way the rumor mill keeps coming up with opinions. He said, "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

Nicola wore Valentino Haute Couture for her big day. Her gown had a sleeveless square neckline and a cathedral-length train, complemented with an equally long French lace veil and matching gloves. She worked with creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli for a year in creating the dress, telling British Vogue that opting for Valentino was a "no-brainer."

The bride-to-be even made a couple trips to Rome and Valentino's atelier, which she told British Vogue she was blown away by. "Seeing all the runway dresses in real life was so magic. It looked like someone's dream closet," she said.

Nicola did wear a VB original for her engagement photos with Brooklyn in July 2020. The couple posted matching Instagrams on July 11 with their big news, with Nicola clad in a dreamy yellow Victoria Beckham dress.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Brooklyn wrote. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

In her own announcement post, Nicola wrote: "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."