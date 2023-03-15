Nicola Peltz Says Brooklyn Beckham Would Tell Her 'All the Time' While Dating 'I Want to Marry You'

The couple first met in 2019 and made their relationship public in early 2020 before tying the knot in a lavish ceremony at Peltz's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida in April, 2022

By Emily Strohm
Published on March 15, 2023 03:32 PM
brooklyn beckham, nicola peltz
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Nicola Peltz is opening up about the early days of her relationship with husband Brooklyn Beckham.

"We started dating three years ago last October. He would tell me all the time, 'I want to be with you,' or 'I want to marry you,'" she says in an interview in the April/May issue of Cosmopolitan UK.

Beckham, 24, and Peltz, 28, first met in 2019 and made their relationship public in early 2020. Brooklyn popped the question in July 2020 after less than 9 months together, calling Nicola his "soulmate." In an Instagram post announcing the engagement, he promised to be "the best husband and the best daddy one day."

They tied the knot in April in a lavish ceremony at Peltz's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida in April, 2022. Beckham's famous family was all in attendance — parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham as well as siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Peltz's businessman father Nelson Peltz, her model mother Claudia Heffner and her seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz, were also present.

Nicola Peltz Says Brooklyn Beckham Would Tell Her 'All the Time' While They Were Dating ‘I Want to Marry You'
Shane McCauley / Cosmopolitan

"My Naunni was my maid of honour, and so she walked down the aisle," she told the magazine of her favorite wedding memory. "My Naunni's, like, the happiest person in the entire world. And the smallest person. She waved her bouquet in the air and she was cheering, cheering for her. She's 94. Grandmas are the best."

Peltz adds that she and her husband nurture their relationship by always making time for one another.

"We spend every night together," she said. "Sometimes my friends will come sleep over and we'll all fall asleep on the couch, or they'll stay in my bed and Brooklyn will go sleep in the other room. Even with work travel, we work around it. Like, he had to do one day on-set in LA last year when we were in New York, but he never slept there…I was like, 'You can go have a night at the apartment.' And he said no. So he woke up at, I don't know, 2am to get a very, very early flight and then flew right back after."

The newlyweds are enjoying married life and with Brooklyn recently telling PEOPLE about his family-oriented plans with his wife.

nicola peltz
Shane McCauley for Cosmopolitan

"I could have had kids yesterday," said Brooklyn, who was featured in PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue. "Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

