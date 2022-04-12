Nicola Peltz Marries Brooklyn Beckham in Valentino Wedding Dress — See Her Bridal Style

And the bride wore Valentino!

Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham on Saturday in a star-studded bash at her parents' Palm Beach estate — and her bridal look was a true fashion fairytale.

The actress collaborated with the design team at Valentino, including the Italian label's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, on a bespoke wedding dress a year in the making, taking two trips to the label's Rome headquarters, in addition to two fittings in the U.S.

Peltz, 27, donned a classic haute couture wedding gown with a sleeveless square neckline and a cathedral-length train, complemented with an equally long French lace veil and matching gloves.

The Bates Motel actress, who later opted for a second look during the reception, told Vogue "it was a no-brainer" to go with Valentino for her big day, having long admired Piccioli's couture shows and even sporting Valentino at 2021's Met Gala.

Her stylist Leslie Fremar raved about the final product as "a work of art," thanks to the dress' simple fabric and its lace overlay. "The simplicity of it was magnificent," Fremar told Vogue. "We didn't have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery."

For her beauty look, Peltz took inspiration from Claudia Schiffer and Brigitte Bardot for a half-up, half-down hairstyle, which she achieved with help from her hairstylist Adir Abergel, with whom she first worked while promoting Transformers: Age of Extinction in 2014.

"She's like my little sister – she annoys me all the time, but she's also the best," Abergel told Vogue. "She's been sending me all of these rad images of early Claudia Schiffer – including pictures of her with bangs – so they inspired us, plus the dress, which is just beautiful."

Meanwhile, Chanel makeup artist Kate Lee accentuated Peltz's natural beauty.

"We decided on a very fresh, natural look – barely-there but with a few interesting details that will pop under the veil," Lee said. "The intention was to accentuate her natural features, while adding a few modern, not-so-traditional details."

Peltz told CR Fashion Book last year, that she was thrilled to work with the Valentino team on her dream bridal wardrobe, traveling to Italy for design meetings and fittings with her family and stylist.

"We've been to Rome twice, watching everyone in the atelier, they're just so talented. The first time I went to Rome, I brought my mom and my brother Brad, who's actually my man of honor, and then Leslie Fremar who's one of my best friends in the whole world," she shared. "It is really a beautiful thing to be a part of, and it's very exciting."

While she didn't have a vision of her dream dress going into the design process, she did find the design partnership helpful.

"I feel like actually, people have asked me that, and I have not thought of a specific dress that I want to get married in," she told CR Fashion Book. "So actually finding what that is with Valentino has been really amazing. The creative process has been fun, like finding the perfect fit and fabric.

Beckham, 23, and Peltz got engaged in July 2020, after first making their relationship public that January.

For the engagement, Peltz wore a sunny yellow dress designed by her now mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

The asymmetrical design was part of the fashion tastemaker's Spring 2020 collection and features a plunging neckline with layers of delicate ruffles. It retails for $1,450 and has since sold out.

In his post announcing their engagement, Beckham wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," said Peltz, captioning the same photo on her feed. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby 🥰."