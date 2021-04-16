Nicola Peltz Explains Why She Wears Fiancé Brooklyn Beckham's Wisdom Tooth Around Her Neck

"He wears mine and I wear his. All of our wisdom stuck in a tooth," the actress said during a getting ready video with Vogue

Nicola Peltz keeps Brooklyn Beckham's smile close to her heart — literally. The actress has been wearing her fiancé's wisdom tooth around her neck, and she just explained the sentimental reason behind the unique piece of jewelry.

Peltz, 26, took fans and followers through her skincare and makeup routine for a new episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets video series, and noted how the tooth pendant necklace came to be.

"If you guys are wondering what this is — this is so weird — but this is Brooklyn's wisdom tooth. Anita Ko did this for me. She got it plated," she said in the clip. "I just finished filming a movie and Brooklyn's teeth were really bothering him...He was the set photographer on my film. We were trying to figure out when a good date was [to get his wisdom teeth out]. It was right before his birthday."

"My mom had my wisdom tooth from like five years ago, which is very bizarre, in her closet. So I did the same for him. He wears mine and I wear his," Peltz explained. "All of our wisdom stuck in a tooth."

Peltz first debuted the unique matching jewelry in an Instagram Story last month.

"I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @kbrownawoklynbeckham you're my best friend," Peltz wrote atop a photo showing the duo holding their new chains. The Transformers star's engagement ring also shined in the photo.

Beckham, 22, reposted the photo on his own Instagram Story, writing, "Words can't discribe [sic] how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz."

"I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever," Beckham — proposed to Peltz in July of last year after first making their relationship public in January — added.

In another slide, he showed himself wearing the dental jewelry around his neck. "The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me," he wrote atop the snapshot. "Love you @nicolaannepeltz"

Peltz and Beckham have also made their love permanent through ink. The couple have tattoos dedicated to one another.

Earlier this month, Peltz revealed that she got a tattoo of her love's name written in cursive on her upper back.