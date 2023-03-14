Nicola Peltz Denies Feud with Victoria Beckham, Says She Wishes People Wouldn't Judge Her Amid Wedding Lawsuit

Nicola Peltz Beckham has spoken. Again.

The actress and model, who is on the cover of the new issue of Cosmopolitan, addressed the rumored feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham yet again. In short, Nicola claims she doesn't understand why the rumor persists.

"I've said this so many times: There's no feud. I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things," Nicola, 28, said. "It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

The feud discussion largely stems from Nicola not wearing a wedding dress made by Victoria for her April 2022 wedding to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. However, the Welcome to Chippendales star has stated on more than one occasion that there was no drama around the choice.

Nicola told Variety last summer that her choosing to wear a Valentino gown was more about logistics.

"I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," she told Variety in the feature story about her husband, Brooklyn, 24.

He chimed in to add his thoughts on the way the rumor mill keeps coming up with opinions. He said, "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

Just a month later, Nicola doubled down in another interview, saying she was "excited" to wear a VB wedding dress, but it just didn't pan out.

"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," she told Grazia. "I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."

Nicola shared that her friend, stylist Leslie Fremar, and her mother, Claudia, were working with the bride-to-be to design the Victoria Beckham gown, which she was excited for.

"I thought, 'Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.' We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything," Nicola said. "Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, 'Well, unfortunately, this can't happen, so what's the next step?' I've been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That's really what happened."

She also told Grazia that the Beckham family are "great" in-laws, and there's no bad blood.

Nicola put her love of Victoria on display just weeks ago when she joined the Beckham's to support Victoria at Paris Fashion Week. After Victoria posted a photo of her family — including Nicola — supporting her on Instagram, the model commented a sweet message under the post.

"A beautiful show! We love you! 💕" Nicola wrote.

Despite Nicola saying there's no drama within her family, she's still subject to discussion about her personal life. She told Cosmopolitan that she never looks for stories about her and Brooklyn, but sometimes they'll pop up on social media and she'll see them. She said she'll also get internet comments that poke at every aspect of her life.

"I feel like all the mean words that people hear in high school, I read on my Instagram," she said.

And while she didn't address the lawsuit her father, Nelson Peltz, is currently dealing with with Nicola's former wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, she did tell Cosmopolitan that she wishes people wouldn't judge her when they don't know her.

"I just wish people knew me before they judged me," she said. "And it sucks, because I wish I could respond to every person, being like, 'That's not true. That's not true. That's not true.' But then obviously, you have to block it out. You can't let everything affect you. Otherwise, it would be a spiral."

The lawsuit in question involves Nelson and the wedding planners, after the billionaire filed paperwork against Braghin and Grijalba to try to get his $159,000 deposit back after saying they were unable to carry out the planning process. The two were let go last year after just over a week of work.

Braghin and Grijalba filed a countersuit, citing breach of contract and named Nicola and her mother, Claudia, as third party defendants. Just last week, the Peltz family fired back, asking for Nicola and Claudia to be removed from the lawsuit, as they were not involved in the contract.