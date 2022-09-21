Nicola Peltz Calls the Beckhams 'Great In-Laws' as She Denies Wedding Dress Drama with Victoria

Nicola Peltz Beckham is standing by her family.

The actress, who wed Brooklyn Peltz Beckham in April, maintains that there's no drama with her in-laws, despite what some people may want to think.

"They're great in-laws," she told Grazia of her mother- and father-in-law Victoria and David Beckham.

Nicola also reiterated that there's no drama over the dress she wore for her Florida wedding. After early reports claimed she was going to wear a design by her future mother-in-law, some were surprised to see her walk down the aisle in a custom Valentino gown instead.

Jason Kim

"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," she told Grazia. "I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."

She had a plan in place long before her big day, but it started to fall apart when she said Victoria's atelier claimed they couldn't go through with the design Nicola had in mind.

Nicola shared that her friend, stylist Leslie Fremar, and her mother, Claudia, were working with the bride-to-be to design the Victoria Beckham gown, which she was excited for.

Jason Kim

"I thought, 'Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.' We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything," Nicola said. "Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, 'Well, unfortunately, this can't happen, so what's the next step?' I've been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That's really what happened."

Nicola knows that there were claims that she didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress for more negative reasons than the atelier simply couldn't make it, and she told Grazia that those rumors really bothered her.

Jason Kim

"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she said. "I try not to let it, but it's just not the truth. It's just a bit of a bummer when you're like, 'Oh, people think that,' but it's just not true."

Nicola told Variety in August that she was aware of the rumored feud between her and Victoria — and she knew it was because of her dress choice.

"[Victoria] didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," Nicola said of not wearing a VB gown.

Jason Kim

Nicola wore Valentino Haute Couture for her big day in April at her family's Palm Beach, Florida, home. Her gown had a sleeveless square neckline and a cathedral-length train, complemented with an equally long French lace veil and matching gloves. She worked with creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli for a year in creating the dress, telling British Vogue that opting for Valentino was a "no-brainer."

The bride-to-be even made a couple trips to Rome and Valentino's atelier, which she told British Vogue she was blown away by. "Seeing all the runway dresses in real life was so magic. It looked like someone's dream closet," she said.

Jason Kim

For their wedding, Nicola and Brooklyn planned a multi-day celebration with guests arriving on Friday, April 8, for welcome cocktails ahead of Saturday afternoon's wedding and reception. The nuptials included a traditional Jewish ceremony, with Nicola's grandma serving as her maid of honor, a source told PEOPLE exclusively.

The bride and groom did their own vows in front of their nearly 600 guests and a rabbi. Guests included Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria.

Despite not wearing a Victoria Beckham gown to walk down the aisle, Nicola did wear a VB original for her engagement photos with Brooklyn in July 2020. The couple posted matching Instagrams on July 11 with their big news, with Nicola clad in a dreamy yellow Victoria Beckham dress.