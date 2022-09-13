Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Make Their Runway Debut During Vogue World Show at NYFW 

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are bringing their love to the runway.

On Monday, the stylish couple traveled to New York Fashion Week for VOGUE World: New York, "a live editorial fashion show and street fair for Vogue's audience around the world," as detailed by the publication.

Peltz, 27, and Beckham, 23, strutted down the cobblestone streets in laid-back ensembles — the Transformer actress in a relaxed off-white tank top tucked into mustard yellow trousers and the model in a letterman-style jacket, white tee shirt and acid-washed jeans.

The twosome also coordinated with their choice of black shoewear — her in platform boots and him in oxfords loafers.

They also brought romance to the catwalk as they walked arm-in-arm down the runway and smiled loving at each other.

Vogue also tapped a roster of A-list names – including superstar models, Serena Williams, who opened the runway, and Lil Nas X, who closed out the show with a performance of "Industry Baby" — to celebrate its September issue and the title's 130th anniversary.

The ready-to-wear collection also highlighted Fall/Winter 2022 pieces from runway labels in addition to innovative collaborations between high-fashion designers and iconic New York City brands.

Peltz and Beckham are known for their coordinating couple style, whether it's in their everyday wear (shoutout to matching all-pink ensembles), their red carpet looks or showcased at the biggest event of all — their wedding day.

For the milestone, which was celebrated during a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida on April 9, Peltz collaborated with Valentino and its creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli on a fairytale dress for her walk down the aisle. Her haute couture bridal gown, which took a year to design, featured a sleeveless square neckline and a cathedral-length train that complemented her French lace veil and matching gloves.

The Bates Motel star made two trips to Valentino's headquarters in Rome in addition to two fittings in the U.S. to perfect her wedding-day ensemble, telling Vogue that working with the Italian label was a "no-brainer."

Beckham complemented Peltz's gown in a traditional black Dior tuxedo.

Prior to their wedding, they also donned matching custom Dior suits designed by Kim Jones. "I didn't want to wear dresses the entire weekend, and we do love to match," Peltz told British Vogue in the couple's June 2022 digital cover story. "He offered to make an outfit and we thought how incredible it would be to make matching Dior suits."

Beckham and Peltz started dating in October 2019, but didn't make their relationship "Instagram official" until January 2020, The two first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out at dinner following a Halloween party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio.

They made their red carpet debut as a pair at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week in February 2020.

Approximately six month after they announced their relationship, the two shared their engagement on Instagram on July 11, 2020.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Brooklyn caption an engagement photo shared to Instagram. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

Peltz commemorated with her own post writing, "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world." She added, "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰."

While Beckham originally proposed with an emerald-cut diamond solitaire with a pavé band, Peltz showed off her new engagement ring — an enormous oval-cut diamond flanked tapered baguettes — in May.