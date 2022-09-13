Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Make Their Runway Debut During Vogue World Show at NYFW 

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham said their I Dos on April 9 during a dreamy wedding ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida

By Staff Author
Published on September 13, 2022 01:26 PM
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz walk the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: JP Yim/Getty

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are bringing their love to the runway.

On Monday, the stylish couple traveled to New York Fashion Week for VOGUE World: New York, "a live editorial fashion show and street fair for Vogue's audience around the world," as detailed by the publication.

Peltz, 27, and Beckham, 23, strutted down the cobblestone streets in laid-back ensembles — the Transformer actress in a relaxed off-white tank top tucked into mustard yellow trousers and the model in a letterman-style jacket, white tee shirt and acid-washed jeans.

The twosome also coordinated with their choice of black shoewear — her in platform boots and him in oxfords loafers.

They also brought romance to the catwalk as they walked arm-in-arm down the runway and smiled loving at each other.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz walk the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
JP Yim/Getty

Vogue also tapped a roster of A-list names – including superstar models, Serena Williams, who opened the runway, and Lil Nas X, who closed out the show with a performance of "Industry Baby" — to celebrate its September issue and the title's 130th anniversary.

The ready-to-wear collection also highlighted Fall/Winter 2022 pieces from runway labels in addition to innovative collaborations between high-fashion designers and iconic New York City brands.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend a Wendy’s celebration for this summer’s Strawberry Frosty at Offsunset on August 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Charley Gallay/Getty

Peltz and Beckham are known for their coordinating couple style, whether it's in their everyday wear (shoutout to matching all-pink ensembles), their red carpet looks or showcased at the biggest event of all — their wedding day.

For the milestone, which was celebrated during a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida on April 9, Peltz collaborated with Valentino and its creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli on a fairytale dress for her walk down the aisle. Her haute couture bridal gown, which took a year to design, featured a sleeveless square neckline and a cathedral-length train that complemented her French lace veil and matching gloves.

The Bates Motel star made two trips to Valentino's headquarters in Rome in addition to two fittings in the U.S. to perfect her wedding-day ensemble, telling Vogue that working with the Italian label was a "no-brainer."

Beckham complemented Peltz's gown in a traditional black Dior tuxedo.

Prior to their wedding, they also donned matching custom Dior suits designed by Kim Jones. "I didn't want to wear dresses the entire weekend, and we do love to match," Peltz told British Vogue in the couple's June 2022 digital cover story. "He offered to make an outfit and we thought how incredible it would be to make matching Dior suits."

Beckham and Peltz started dating in October 2019, but didn't make their relationship "Instagram official" until January 2020, The two first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out at dinner following a Halloween party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio.

They made their red carpet debut as a pair at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week in February 2020.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)
Gotham/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Approximately six month after they announced their relationship, the two shared their engagement on Instagram on July 11, 2020.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Brooklyn caption an engagement photo shared to Instagram. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

Peltz commemorated with her own post writing, "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world." She added, "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰."

While Beckham originally proposed with an emerald-cut diamond solitaire with a pavé band, Peltz showed off her new engagement ring — an enormous oval-cut diamond flanked tapered baguettes — in May.

Related Articles
Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz MET 2021
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Relationship Timeline
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend a Wendy’s celebration for this summer’s Strawberry Frosty at Offsunset on August 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Ace Coordinating Couple Style in Matching Pink Looks
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Always Have Each Other's Back' Despite 'Being in the Spotlight'
Serena Williams walks the runway for VOGUE World: New York
Serena Williams Commands Vogue World Catwalk in Caped Balenciaga Dress Post Retirement
Brooklyn Beckham wedding
Why Nicola Peltz Didn't Wear a Victoria Beckham Wedding Dress Despite 'Really' Wanting To
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
Nicole Peltz Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham Gushes Over Wife Nicola Peltz's Brunette Hair Transformation: 'Sexy Baby'
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham Variety 'Power of Young Hollywood', Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Aug 2022
Brooklyn Beckham Has 70 Tattoos Dedicated to Wife Nicola Peltz: 'She Always Cries'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)
Nicola Peltz Says Brooklyn Beckham 'Felt Pressure to Please' with His Career: 'Didn't Love It'
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
brooklyn beckham
Brooklyn Beckham Pays Sweet Tribute to Wife Nicola Peltz with New Arm Tattoo of His Wedding Vows 
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Attend 2022 Met Gala After Lavish Palm Beach Wedding
Brooklyn Beckham Gets 'Married' Tattoo for wife Nicola Peltz: 'Surprised My Baby'
Brooklyn Beckham Gets 'Married' Tattoo for wife Nicola Peltz: 'Surprised My Baby'
Nicola Peltz Shares Close-up Of Her Dazzling Wedding Diamond Band: 'The Ring' https://www.instagram.com/p/CdWm-ttPEPF/
Nicola Peltz Shares Close-Up of Her Dazzling Diamond Wedding Band and Upgraded Engagement Ring
BROOKLYN AND NICOLA PELTZ BECKHAM TAKE BRITISH VOGUE INSIDE THEIR WEDDING DAY FOR THE JUNE ISSUE
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Reveal Their Wedding Was Inspired by David Bowie and Iman
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham Says He Is 'Ready to Have Kids' with Wife Nicola Peltz: 'Can't Wait'