Nicky Hilton Rothschild Dresses Like Sister Paris for Halloween & Gets Her Sibling's Approval

That’s hot!

Drawing on inspiration close to home, Nicky Hilton Rothschild rang in the Halloween season this year by dressing up like her younger sister Paris Hilton.

While attending the Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday, Nicky, 35, recreated one of her sister’s most famous looks: the sparkling outfit she wore on her 21st birthday. In addition to rocking the deep cowl neckline dress, the faux birthday girl wore a tiara on her head as well as a diamond choker — just like her sister did over a decade ago.

Letting the world know exactly what she thought of her sister’s loving homage, Paris, 37, wasn’t shy about giving the look her seal of approval.

“That’s hot,” she commented on a photo Nicky shared of herself posing in her costume on Instagram.

“21 again tonight!” Nicky wrote alongside the image. “PH vibes #HappyHalloween.”

Paris also attended the Halloween bash on Friday, opting to go as a sexy Furby — a popular toy in the 2000s.

The multi-talented star wore a shiny blue mini skirt along with a furry bra top with a Furby face on it, as well as a headdress with two furry ears.

Paris Hilton Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Of course, this hasn’t been the first time Paris’ iconic look has been resurfaced. In fact, when it came time for her 21st birthday, Kendall Jenner also wore a version of the sparkly dress.

The design, a glittering mesh dress covered in Swarovski crystals, was a collaboration between the brand LaBourjoisie and her then-stylist Monica Rose. Proudly owning up to her source of inspiration, Jenner later captioned a photo of her birthday look, “vintage Paris Hilton vibes.”

Paris, who was present at the party, previously told PEOPLE that was “was very flattered” when she found out Jenner had taken inspiration from her dress.

“I was sitting with her mom [Kris Jenner] talking at her party and when she walked in she just looked like this sparkling goddess. Right away, I recognized the dress, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I wore something exactly like that for my 21st birthday,’ and Kendall was like, ‘Actually I saw the pictures and I told the designer because I was obsessed with it. So I had him copy it,’ ” she explained.

“I was very flattered, I thought she looked so beautiful. It’s literally the best 21st birthday dress that anyone could ever have. I love how all these styles that I wore back in the day are coming back right now,” she added.