Nicky Hilton Forced to Borrow Paris' 'I Love Paris' Sweatshirt After 'Airline Loses All [My] Luggage'

"That's hot," Paris Hilton commented on the post her sister shared of her makeshift wardrobe, borrowed directly from Paris' closet

If you're going to lose all your luggage, it helps to be related to someone with a massive wardrobe to borrow from. Nicky Hilton Rothschild found that out when she had to shop sister Paris' closet to replace the clothes that went missing with her lost luggage.

Hilton Rothschild, 38, shared a selfie on Instagram of herself on a beach with daughter Teddy, wearing a navy "I <3 Paris" sweatshirt.

And though the logo left no doubt to whom that sweatshirt might belong, Hilton Rothschild clarified in the caption: "When the airline loses all your luggage and you have to borrow your sisters clothing..."

Did Paris object to the wardrobe theft? Far from it: She left a comment with her iconic stamp of approval, "That's hot."

The two haven't necessarily always seen eye-to-eye when it comes to style, however; Paris confessed in December 2021 that she "hated" the bridesmaid dresses Hilton Rothschild chose for her 2015 wedding.

"Nicky's bridesmaid dresses were beyond," Paris said on an episode of Paris in Love. "They were just itchy, uncomfortable. I liked the color, they were baby blue, but other than that — brutal."

Hilton Rothschild's summer luggage snafu comes shortly after announcing the arrival of her third child, a son whose name she has not yet shared, in July.

Hilton Rothschild announced the arrival of her third baby with husband James Rothschild on Instagram.

"We are officially a party of 5!" she wrote, sharing a black-and-white silhouette image of the proud parents. "Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten. 💙"

Nicky and James, who celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in July, also share daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 5½.

In February 2020, Hilton Rothschild opened up to PEOPLE about the biggest lesson that she's learned from parenting her daughters: "Patience and being the best version of yourself."

She also got candid about one of the most challenging parts of motherhood.