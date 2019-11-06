Nicky Hilton Rothschild has designed everything from clothes and jewelry to handbags and cosmetics, but her new collaboration with French Sole surprisingly marks the stylish star’s first foray into footwear.

“It was the missing link,” Rothschild, 36, tells PEOPLE.

Her collection consists of everyday staples such as loafers, pumps and ballerina flats, the latter of which Rothschild calls “the equivalent of a sneaker,” but “more chic and just as comfortable.” Styles come in neutral color palettes with pops of prints (including checkered and leopard), ranging from $150-$225.

“I really wanted to make timeless shoes. I wanted the customer to be able to have these in their wardrobe for years and years to come,” Hilton says. “Like for me, leopard is a neutral. It’s never going out of style, it’s so timeless.”

Additionally, the designer honored the special women in her life by naming certain styles after them, such as the “Kathy” (a nod to her mother, Kathy Hilton) and the “Paris” (referencing her sister, Paris Hilton). Rothschild also named some styles after some of her favorite fictional characters like Eloise (from Eloise at the Plaza) and Holly Golightly (from Breakfast at Tiffany’s).

Rothschild can recall the first time she set her eyes on a pair of French Sole shoes. She grew up on the Upper East Side of New York City attending a very strict, Catholic all-girls institution where uniforms had to be worn and any kind of self-expression through makeup or nail polish was not allowed.

“So, our footwear was our only way of expressing our passion,” Rothschild recounts. “Walking home from school one day, I stumbled upon French Sole and I just fell in love with their shoes. And I’ve been a customer of them since I was in high school and continued that into mommyhood.”

The socialite has two daughters, Lily Grace Victoria, 3, and Theodora Marilyn, turning 2 in December, with husband James Rothschild, who she wed in July 2015 at The Orangery in Kensington Palace Gardens in London.

When asked if her daughters take after their mother’s chic style, Rothschild laughs and says her “daughters are happy as long as they’re wearing anything Frozen or Minnie Mouse.”

With the holidays approaching, Rothschild is following in her own mother’s footsteps when it comes to family traditions with her kids.

“I definitely am getting so much inspiration from traditions that I used to do with my mother. Like, every Christmas she took me and my siblings to Radio City Rockettes and ice skating in Wollman Rink,” Rothschild recalls. “I’m definitely going to be using all the traditions that I inherited from my mother and carrying on these traditions, which is a lot of fun.”

Nicky Hilton x French Sole is now available for purchase on frenchsoleshoes.com, Zappos and French Sole’s N.Y.C. boutiques.