Nicki Minaj Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction: Audience 'Saw My Nipples at Least 50 Times'

Nicki Minaj knows that the show must go on.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old rapper accidentally flashed her breasts as she performed at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.

Minaj was shimmying in a belted mini dress with her long orange hair in a top knot when the front of her outfit fell open.

In true Minaj fashion, she covered herself up and kept on dancing, going on to poke fun at the incident while onstage.

“You know what? Let’s go at it. [They all] saw my nipples at least 50 times tonight,” she quipped in a video a fan posted on Twitter.

The fan added the caption, “Nicki not giving a f— is ICONIC,” to which Minaj later replied with a stressed emoji.

Not to fear — Minaj was still in a good mood, tweeting early Monday, “I feel G R E A T.”

Minaj is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions. Her bosom was blurred out when she showed cleavage on Watch What Happens Live in 2014. That same year, Minaj opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about her wardrobe malfunction at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“Right there, I thought I died,” Minaj recalled about walking onstage holding her dress together. “I didn’t have any underwear on. No underwear, no bra … I was butt-ass naked.”

DeGeneres had a resourceful solution, gifting Minaj a massive, sparkly safety pin. “Ellen, why would you get me this?” Minaj asked.

In 2011, her crop top gave way as she performed on Good Morning America, and ABC later apologized.

Minaj has joked that her cleavage just might have magical powers. In 2015, she posted a video showing her comforting a crying fan by putting his head on her breasts.

“Look at how he stopped crying wen he laid his head on dem thangz,” she captioned the clip on Instagram. “They have real power beaming out of them that can cure the sick.”