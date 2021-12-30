Nicki Minaj Gifts RHOP Star Gizelle Bryant's Daughters Gucci Bags: 'You Have Made Their Year'

Gizelle Bryant's blown away by the generous holiday gift Nicki Minaj sent to her daughters.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 51, shared a video and photo of her three daughters, Grace, 17, and twins Angel and Adore, 15, holding up the colorful Gucci handbags that Minaj surprised them with.

"I'm SPEECHLESS! So I've never bought my girls high end bags because I always wanted to keep them HUMBLE. Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin and profilin for children. So for their 1st @gucci bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS!" Gizelle wrote on Instagram as she thanked the rapper for the three special handbags.

The superstar gifted canvas totes in strawberry, star and heart-shaped prints to the girls, two of which (strawberry and heart) are still currently available to buy on gucci.com.

Gizelle went on to say that her daughters' first foray into designer fashion will be unforgettable. "Nicki my kids are screaming thru the house 😂 You have made their YEAR! Thank you for being so sweet, this is beyond special!! 🥰❤️🙏🏽 #HumbleNoMore 😜 #RHOP 🌸 #MomentForLife," the Bravo star added.

Minaj replied in the comments, saying that she plans to send Gizelle's eldest daughter Grace an alternative purse that's a bit different from her twin sisters'.

"awww you're welcome gurlzzz. 🙏♥️ Ykw Gizelle, I actually wanted to give Grace smthn diff from the twins so I'll have that one sent out tmrw. It's ok, she'll just have 2," Minaj wrote.

She continued: "They deserve gifts for being respectable young girls on TV & not showing out for camera time ☺️. Respect mommy & daddy miss thangz, that's what we love to see 😉😘🦄."

Gizelle replied, "@nickiminaj you are nothing but AMAZING! Happiest of Holidays Queen!"

Gizelle's ex-husband and father to her three children, Jamal Bryant, commented, "Oh no .... so it begins 🤦🏾‍♂️." RHOP costar Robyn Dixon wrote, "Auntie Nicki for the win 🙌🏽💗."

Gizelle and Minaj appeared to hit it off when the rapper filled in Andy Cohen's shoes when she made a surprise appearance to assume the hosting role during part three of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion last month.

"Nicki Minaj is in the building," Gizelle said in a selfie video from the reunion taping shared on Instagram. "What?!"