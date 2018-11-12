Nicki Minaj Hilariously Dedicated Her People's Choice Award to Kim Kardashian's Butt

Nicki Minaj was so impressed with Kim Kardashian West‘s look at the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards, she decided to dedicate her win to the reality star’s famous derrière.

When Minaj, 35, took the stage to accept the award for album of 2018, the rapper took the opportunity to give a shout out to Kardashian West’s butt.

“Shout out to all the queens around the world that are maybe not at the place that they want to be in their lives but the fact that you are pushing and you’re not being lazy and you’re not complaining, but you’re going for your dream everyday, shout out to you,” Minaj said.

She added, “And also oh yeah! I want to shoutout, I’m going to dedicate this award to Kim Kardashian‘s ass in that dress tonight.”

Kardashian West attended the award show with Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner (while Kylie Jenner was traveling on tour with Travis Scott) wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier sheer nude striped bodycon dress.

The family accepted the award for reality show of 2018, where they thanked fans and humbly paid respects at the beginning of their speech to victims of some of the more tragic events that have transpired as of late.

“It’s been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and [for] our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu,” said Kardashian West who, along with Kourtney and Khloé, evacuated their homes after finding out that their neighborhoods were under threat from a wildfire.

Referring in part to the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks that claimed 12 lives and took place just hours before the wildfires erupted earlier this week, she added, “Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning.”

Kardashian West wasn’t the only star Minaj called out during the award show Sunday night in L.A.

While on stage accepting the award for female artist of 2018, the “Anaconda” rapper wasn’t shy about letting the audience in on her evening plans.

Minaj finished off her speech by saying,

“Shout-out to Donatella Versace for custom making this outfit for me,” she said with a sly smile, “and shout-out to Michael B. Jordan because he’s going to be taking it off of me tonight.”

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 aired from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and were broadcast live on E!