Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her 39th Birthday by Going Fully Nude on Instagram — See the Photo Shoot

Nicki Minaj is celebrating her birthday in her birthday suit!

The "Anaconda" rapper, who turned 39 on Wednesday, posted a trio of eye-popping pictures to her Instagram for the occasion.

The first and third shots saw Minaj in a strappy thong holding a birthday cake with one hand while she covered her breasts with the other.

The other photo in the Instagram carousel showed the Grammy nominee sporting nothing but her candy-pink head of hair while she straddled an enormous teddy bear.

"Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy 🎉🎀," she wrote in the caption, referencing one of the ways she has identified herself in her songs, particularly in the 2018 track "Chun-Li."

Several of Minaj's celebrity followers sent their love to the birthday girl in the comments section of her post. Lisa Rinna left a string of heart emojis, while Porsha Williams wrote, "Happy Birthday ❤️."

Recently, Minaj also received some attention from Lil Nas X, who said he had wanted to feature her on a song off of his debut album — even though she ultimately declined.

The "Industry Baby" rapper, 22, revealed to GQ last month that both Minaj and Drake declined to work with him on his record Montero. "I don't usually ask for features like that," Lil Nas X said. "But for every feature I did ask for on this album, like, every single one of them worked … besides Drake and Nicki [Minaj]."

The artist clarified that he "didn't ask [Drake and Minaj] directly." He explained, "I wanted Nicki on 'Industry Baby,' and I wanted Drake on 'Dolla Sign Slime,' with Megan [Thee Stallion]. Yeah, but you know, I feel like things always work out."

While he wasn't able to secure Minaj for "Industry Baby," Lil Nas X tapped Jack Harlow instead, who "ended up being, like, the best option," he said.