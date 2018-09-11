Nicki Minaj Brings Mom as Her Date to Fashion Show 4 Days After Explosive Cardi B Fight

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Nicki Minaj isn’t letting her massive blowup with Cardi B at a Fashion Week party stop her from enjoying the rest of the shows this season.

After blowing kisses to photographers the day after her Cardi brawl front row at Opening Ceremony, Minaj, 25, attended another show Tuesday morning — Oscar de La Renta — and brought along her mother as a date.

Posing in a sheer Oscar de La Renta gown, Minaj stood hand-in-hand with her mom, Carol Maraj, wearing a mustard sequin-embellished Oscar de La Renta midi, at the show.

“Mommy & Me in #OscarDeLaRenta GORGEOUS SHOW,” the rapper captioned an Instagram of the two.

Meanwhile, Cardi, 25, has laid low since the explosive fight and not appeared at any New York Fashion Week events since the incident.

Minaj broke her silence about the fight during Monday’s episode of her “Queen Radio” show on Apple Music’s Beats 1. “The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together,” the rapper said.

“I was in a Gaultier gown — off the motherf—ing runway — and I could not believe how humiliated we all felt,” she added, while discussing the physical altercation that occurred between the pair at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Friday, during which Cardi tore her dress and was seen throwing a shoe in Minaj’s direction.

Minaj also denied that she has ever spoken ill of Cardi’s 8-week-old daughter Kulture Kiari, which was implied by Cardi in a viciousInstagram post shortly after the altercation. “I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown s—,” Minaj continued, using her full name.

A source previously told PEOPLE that before the altercation, it initially looked like the pair “might hug it out” before “it all went down.”

“Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child. She was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki,” the source continued.

The source went on to explain that Cardi “threw her shoe because she couldn’t get through” to Minaj, who “was there with eight or nine bodyguards.”

As for the welt on Cardi’s head that she was seen exiting with, while the source isn’t sure what happened, they’re confident that Minaj was not responsible for the injury.

“The aggression obviously came from Cardi. Nothing seemed to start the fight other than Cardi seeing Nicki up close,” the eyewitness added. “It definitely seems to stem from deeply rooted issues.”