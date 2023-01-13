All the Details on Natalie Joy's Gorgeous Engagement Ring from 'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall

Nick Viall and his girlfriend Natalie Joy are engaged — and the Bachelor alum expressed his love with, not a rose, but show-stopping, sparkling diamond ring.

The affianced couple announced the exciting news on Thursday with a joint Instagram post, which included a close-up look at Joy's stunning new bling.

After nearly two and half years of dating, Viall, 42, got down on one knee with an 18K yellow gold set engagement ring, which he designed with jeweler Brilliant Earth.

The piece boasts an elongated cushion-cut diamond on top of a scallop pavé diamond band, which also features hidden diamonds on the gallery.

Sarah Partain

Viall popped the question against an intimate backdrop with over 400 candles and celebrated with Beau Joie Champagne. They later celebrated with their closest friends.

In the Instagram carousel, the bride-to-be wears a lilac cowl-neck dress with gold velvet accents. Viall dons a blue suit jacket and matching button-up shirt.

Sarah Partain (2)

Among the romantic photos there's also a snapshot of Joy cheekily showing off her diamond-clad ring finger.

"For the rest of my life, it's you," Viall captioned the post, which has been flooded with well-wishes from their friends, including actress Sarah Hyland, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix.

Sarah Partain

The pair was first linked together in 2020 but decided to share their relationship more publicly in 2021. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Joy, who is a surgical technologist and model, was "great" for the reality television star.

In February 2021, Viall opened up about his relationship for the first time on his Viall Files podcast, sharing, "It's fun. It's great. I'm super happy." He also disclosed that Joy slid into his DMs.



But when Joy first suggested taking their relationship to the next level after some time hanging out, Viall hesitated.

"She just was like, 'OK, this is what I want. It's fine, no big deal, but I'm gonna go do my thing,' and she did, and I was like, 'What?!' … She went and showed me exactly what I'd be missing," Viall confessed.

However, on an episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast released in summer of 2021, he revealed that he was in it for the long haul.

"I wouldn't be in a relationship with her if I didn't think it was possible, you know?" he said. "She's the first person I've called my girlfriend, minus TV, in a long, long time."