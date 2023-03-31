Nick Viall Gets New Eagle Tattoo, Fiancée Natalie Joy Jokes About Taking it for a 'Test Ride'

The former Bachelor star added another black tattoo to his growing display of artwork on his chiseled upper body, which his fiancée appears to approve of

By
Published on March 31, 2023 10:02 AM
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend ESPN And CFP's Allstate Party; Nick Viall Gets New Eagle Tattoo
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Nick Viall Instagram

Nick Viall's fiancée Natalie Joy appears to approves of his new eagle tattoo.

The Viall Files podcast host and former Bachelor star, 42, posted a shirtless shot to his Instagram on Wednesday, showing off some new black ink on his chiseled frame by L.A. tattoo artist Wesley at Night School Tattoo.

"Lemme take that eagle for a test ride 👀," Viall's partner, 24, playfully wrote of the large bird tattoo on the side of Viall's right torso.

"Cool vulture tat!!! 🔥," actor Justin Long weighed in, while Sports Illustrated co-host Lindsay McCormick Smith appeared to have some more intel on the specific type of bird: "That's an Auburn War Eagle 🙌 🦅."

The Wisconsin-born TV star started getting tattoos in 2021, and is said to have at least rapped up at least 25 and counting. Among them, an image of the Archangel Michael on his left forearm, the words "Damaged Not Broken" on his right forearm, and one of his first tattoos, the Manhattan skyline — all in black ink.

Viall proposed to Joy, a model and surgical technologist, in January. The Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday author presented Joy with a custom engagement ring from Brilliant Earth, a customized version of the Luxe Viviana in 18K yellow gold set with a 5-carat elongated cushion cut.

"For the rest of my life, it's you," Viall captioned a photo series on their engagement day.

The pair were first linked in 2020, but they didn't start sharing their relationship publicly until 2021. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that "she's great for him.

Addressing the relationship news for the first time on his podcast, Viall said in February 2021: "It's fun. It's great. I'm super happy."

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
Sarah Partain

The Los Angeles-based pair eventually decided to make things official after spending time together in person for a while.

"We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got a point where she was like, 'I want to date,' and I was kind of like, 'I don't know,'" he continued on The Viall Files. "She just was like, 'OK, this is what I want. It's fine, no big deal, but I'm gonna go do my thing,' and she did, and I was like, 'What?!' … She went and showed me exactly what I'd be missing."

Related Articles
Nick Viall Natalie Joy
Nick Viall Says 'Life Has Forever Changed' While Celebrating First Valentine's Day Engaged to Natalie Joy
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy: 'For the Rest of My Life, It's You'
Nick Viall and Girlfriend Natalie Joy Reveal Their Engagement Timeline
Nick Viall Says He and Natalie Joy Don't Want a Long Engagement: 'Anxious to Get Married'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged
All the Details on Natalie Joy's Gorgeous Engagement Ring from 'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attend the premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" at Banc of California Stadium on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's Relationship Timeline
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
How Nick Viall Roped Tom Hanks into His Proposal to Fiancée Natalie Joy: 'He Got a Kick Out of It'
Pete Davidson during rehearsals on Thursday, December 30th
A Guide to Pete Davidson's Tattoos and What They Mean
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
A Guide to Post Malone's Tattoos and What They Mean
Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto
Who Is Jillian Michaels' Wife? All About DeShanna Marie Minuto
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Deepti Vempati, Abhishek Chatterjee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Aarón Ortega/Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' Couples: Where Are They Now?
Nick Viall
Nick Viall Shares His Biggest Dating Mistake: I Prioritized 'My Ego Over My Heart'
Josh Peck (L) and Paige O'Brien with the Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible at the 2014 BAFTA LA Jaguar Britannia Awards with Jaguar North America at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 30, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Josh Peck's Wife? All About Paige O'Brien
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' Relationship Timeline
Al Roker Family
Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tia Booth and Taylor Mock
Tia Booth and Taylor Mock's Relationship Timeline