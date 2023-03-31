Nick Viall Gets New Eagle Tattoo, Fiancée Natalie Joy Jokes About Taking it for a 'Test Ride'

Nick Viall's fiancée Natalie Joy appears to approves of his new eagle tattoo.

The Viall Files podcast host and former Bachelor star, 42, posted a shirtless shot to his Instagram on Wednesday, showing off some new black ink on his chiseled frame by L.A. tattoo artist Wesley at Night School Tattoo.

"Lemme take that eagle for a test ride 👀," Viall's partner, 24, playfully wrote of the large bird tattoo on the side of Viall's right torso.

"Cool vulture tat!!! 🔥," actor Justin Long weighed in, while Sports Illustrated co-host Lindsay McCormick Smith appeared to have some more intel on the specific type of bird: "That's an Auburn War Eagle 🙌 🦅."

The Wisconsin-born TV star started getting tattoos in 2021, and is said to have at least rapped up at least 25 and counting. Among them, an image of the Archangel Michael on his left forearm, the words "Damaged Not Broken" on his right forearm, and one of his first tattoos, the Manhattan skyline — all in black ink.

Viall proposed to Joy, a model and surgical technologist, in January. The Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday author presented Joy with a custom engagement ring from Brilliant Earth, a customized version of the Luxe Viviana in 18K yellow gold set with a 5-carat elongated cushion cut.

"For the rest of my life, it's you," Viall captioned a photo series on their engagement day.

The pair were first linked in 2020, but they didn't start sharing their relationship publicly until 2021. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that "she's great for him.

Addressing the relationship news for the first time on his podcast, Viall said in February 2021: "It's fun. It's great. I'm super happy."

Sarah Partain

The Los Angeles-based pair eventually decided to make things official after spending time together in person for a while.

"We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got a point where she was like, 'I want to date,' and I was kind of like, 'I don't know,'" he continued on The Viall Files. "She just was like, 'OK, this is what I want. It's fine, no big deal, but I'm gonna go do my thing,' and she did, and I was like, 'What?!' … She went and showed me exactly what I'd be missing."