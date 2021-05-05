Nick Kamen, Famous '80s Levi's Model and Musician, Dies at 59

Nick Kamen became an '80s heartthrob after starring in an iconic, steamy Levi's denim commercial

British model and musician Nick Kamen has died at age 59.

Best known for rocking a classic pair of denim jeans in Levi's advertisements in the '80s and co-writing the hit song, "Each Time You Break My Heart" with Madonna, Kamen died on Tuesday night after battling a "long illness," BBC reports.

After news broke of Kamen's passing, friends and fans began posting social media tributes remembering the star's legacy. "R.I.P to the most beautiful and sweetest man Nick Kamen!" Boy George wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair.

Duran Duran musician John Taylor also remembered Kamen in his own Instagram tribute. "So so sad to hear of the passing of Nick Kamen. One of the loveliest and gentlest men I ever met. He was a beloved friend to my daughter and her Mom. We shall all miss him. RIP Nick- JT," he wrote.

British actor Matt Lucas tweeted, "If you didn't have a crush on Nick Kamen in the 80s, you probably weren't there. RIP."

Kamen became an '80s heartthrob when he starred in a steamy Levi's commercial that featured him in a laundromat stripping down from his jeans to a pair of boxers.

According to EW, he caught the attention of Madonna, who helped him launch his own music career. Kamen went on to release his eponymous debut studio album in 1987, which Madonna wrote, produced and did backing vocals on.