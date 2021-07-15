Nick Jonas Shaves His Face for the 'First Time in a Long Time' — and Priyanka Chopra Reacts!
"Haven't shaved in a while," Nick Jonas wrote alongside a TikTok video on Thursday
Nick Jonas is saying goodbye to his scruff.
On Thursday, the "Spaceman" singer, 28, debuted a new look after shaving off his facial hair.
"Haven't shaved in a while," he wrote alongside a TikTok video, adding in the caption: "Fresh face."
In the clip, set to Marshmallow and the Jonas Brothers' "Leave Before You Love Me," Jonas is seen standing shirtless in a bathroom mirror with his face covered in shaving cream. The musician then takes a razor to his chin, shaving off his stubble.
Jonas later showed off the results on Instagram with a clean-shaven selfie.
"Shaved my face for the first time in a long time," he captioned the shot, which showed the former Disney Channel star rocking a pink short-sleeve shirt with a black floral pattern.
Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, gave her stamp of approval in the comments section, writing, "😍❤️🔥."
"Nick J's off the chain," his brother Joe Jonas joked, while Ryan Tedder commented, "Yungin!!"
Earlier this year, Jonas opened up about his sex symbol status and the attention he gets on his looks in a profile with GQ Hype, saying, "I think it's flattering, but attraction is such a nuanced thing."
"I don't take it too seriously. I just learn to laugh about it and think about the fact that my parents are probably reading some of the comments," he continued.
"It's not something I wear as a badge of honor," Jonas added. "I tend to try to not think about it, because it would make me feel a little embarrassed."
When asked if he believes his good looks have ever impacted his career in a negative way, the "This Is Heaven" star responded, "I don't know if I'm at liberty to say that or not because it's something about me."
"That certainly doesn't affect my ability to appreciate someone else's work. But we don't all think the same way, so I'm not sure. I can understand that it is a thing," he said.