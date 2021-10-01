Now the pop star's fans are begging him to bring back the signature curly shag from his teen days

Nick Jonas Is Salty About No Longer Having 'One of the Most Recognizable Heads of Hair'

OG Jonas Brothers fans will likely remember Nick Jonas' curly hair with fond memories thanks to the posters plastered on their bedroom walls. But as Jonas grew up, his hairstyle evolved.

When Jonas made the pivotal move to solo artist after the band broke up in 2013, he ditched his signature shag. The singer shaved his head down to a buzz cut and since then, as it grew back, his curly hair texture changed.

Jonas poked fun at his hair transition in a TikTok video where he lamented about no longer having "one of the most recognizable heads of hair."

"So I just got a phone call if you want to even call it that. Basically, when I was 13 I had arguably one of the most recognizable heads of hair in the world at the time. Okay? So that's me at that point in time," Jonas explains.

"And cut to now, I'm 29 and I just found out which is, can't be accurate, but I'm not even like in the top 50 most recognizable heads of hair. They're like it's probably because you've changed it a few times. How is that possible?" he continued.

After a long, deep sigh Jonas simply said: "So, I don't know."

Fans in the comments on TikTok immediately started petitioning for Jonas to bring back his original curls. "It's the curls Nicholas. 😂 this is a sign to bring them back," one person said. Someone else said: "BRING BACK CAMP ROCK 2 HAIR."

But when PEOPLE caught up with the singer in 2016, he said he wasn't sure he was ready to take the plunge back into curly hair.