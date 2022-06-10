Nick Jonas Reacts to Priyanka Chopra's Sexy, Plunging Ruffle Gown Moment: 'Hot Damn!' 

Priyanka Chopra is feeling the love from husband Nick Jonas – see their cute social media reaction

Priyanka Chopra has been pulling out all of the fashion stops in Paris — and her husband Nick Jonas can't help but sharing his feelings.

On Wednesday, the Quantico actress donned a fabulous black and white gown designed by Robert Wun — complete with dramatic ruffles and a figure-hugging bodice — and a statement diamond-and-emerald necklace from luxury jewelry house Bulgari.

She paired the number with elegant and classic beauty as well. For her hair, she wore an updo with face-framing bangs styled by Thibaud Salducci while her makeup included a winged eyeliner and nude glossed lip achieved by makeup artist Morgan Martini.

The stunning ensemble, styled by image architect Law Roach, made an appearance on Chopra's Instagram in a carousel of bombshell photos and, of course, her husband made sure to send his love and affection. "Hot Damn!😍" the Jonas Brothers singer commented on the photo, his cute words of affirmation gaining over three thousand likes.

This isn't Chopra's only show-stopping look — the Bulgari ambassador has been dazzling the French fashion capital with her latest outfits.

On Monday, she attended the unveiling of Bulgari's "Eden the Garden of Wonders High Jewelry" collection wearing a sparkling orange gown designed by Rasario teamed with the Bulgari Spinel Embrace High Jewelry necklace. She appeared at the event with her fellow Bulgari ambassadors Anne Hathaway and BlackPink's Lisa Manobal.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the BVLGARI EDEN THE GARDEN OF WONDERS Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bvlgari

Off duty, Jonas and the White Tiger star are in parent mode.

In January, the couple welcomed their first baby via a surrogate. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra wrote in an Instagram post announcing the birth of their daughter, Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Credit: SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty

Since then, the two have been commemorating many milestones as a new family of three, including Chopra's first Mother's Day.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," Jonas, 29, wrote on a dedicated Instagram post, opening up about their daughter's NICU experience.

He also had some lovely words for Chopra adding, "Babe, you inspire me in every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you/ You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."

Chopra, 39, showed love for her husband as well in her own post writing, "There is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️."

Following their engagement in July 2018, the couple officially said their I do's in December that year. Their wedding was a Western ceremony held in India at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.