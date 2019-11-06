Priyanka Chopra Jonas has nothing but love for her husband Nick Jonas – and his facial hair!

During the Midway premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the singer, 27, explained to Entertainment Tonight that his wife, 37, was surprisingly very fond of the mustache he grew for his role in the upcoming movie.

“She liked it,” the Jonas Brother revealed. “Her father had [a mustache], and so she was into it.”

The actor added, “Then I said, ‘I’m taking this off the minute I wrap,’ and then she was like ‘You know what? I realize I don’t like it as much as I thought I did.’”

The Midway star, who plays Aviation Machinist Mate Bruno Gaido in the movie, noted that his “French” mustache, inspired by Pepé le Pew, did “need some darkening.”

And Jonas has rocked a ‘stache before. Two months before the couple tied the knot in India last December, Jonas debuted a thin mustache while out in Los Angeles.

While Chopra Jonas did not openly comment on her husband’s first mustache, many fans had strong opinions about his new facial hair.

One fan said, “I can not take you seriously with that mustache,” while another jokingly tweeted, “🎵🎶 #RightNow you should shave that mustache… ba dah ba do ba dah ba 🎶🎵did I get those lyrics right? 😜”

But when it came time for Jonas and his now-wife said their “I dos,” the singer just showed a bit of scruff.

Most recently, Chopra Jonas opened up about Jonas’ sweet gestures in the days leading up to their wedding, during which she was busy filming her recent film The Sky Is Pink.

“Nick told me ‘I know you are doing a difficult movie and I know you need your focus on it. And let me handle the logistics. I’ll take over the last bit of things,'” she told India Today. “So he used to sit at home while I was on the set and decide who is sitting where, seating charts and rooming charts and he would do all of that so that I could focus on the movie.”

“I have to give a lot of credit to Nick because he came down [to India] earlier than he was supposed to,” she added.