Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Sit Front Row at Dior Fashion Show in Paris

When in Paris!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have extended their stay in France following their Saturday attendance at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s wedding, taking some time to attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 fashion show in Paris on Monday.

Sitting in the front row with her Jonas Brothers musician husband, Chopra, 36, rocked a deep green gown featuring a long keyhole cut-out, complete with a black Dior belt. She carried a black handbag.

Nick, 26, carried a black clutch-style bag and was dressed in mostly black, from his jacket to his slacks — though the coat featured an embroidered blue flower.

Accompanying the couple in the front row at the show were other fashion-forward stars like Elisabeth Moss, Gal Gadot and Shailene Woodley.

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Image zoom Nick Jonas (L) and Priyanka Chopra at the Dior show in Paris on July 1

Image zoom Nick Jonas (L) and Priyanka Chopra at the Dior show in Paris on July 1

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra (L) and Nick Jonas at the Dior show in Paris on July 1 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

RELATED: Ophelia Star Daisy Ridley Says Their Chaos Walking Director Didn’t Know Nick Jonas Got Married

Chopra wore a pastel-pink saree to the nuptials of Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, on Saturday at the Château de Tourreau in the southern French town of Sarrians as she accompanied Nick, who wore a classic black suit and served as one of his older brother’s groomsmen.

Chopra’s saree, a traditional Indian gown, was designed by Sabyasachi, according to Vogue India, and featured a drape embroidered with floral designs.

The Quantico actress also pulled her hair back into a casual updo, complete with a blush-colored rose just below her right ear. She topped off the look with a large pair of diamond drop earrings.

Image zoom From L to R: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas Best Image/BACKGRID

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Married (Again)! Couple Weds in Romantic French Ceremony

Nick and Chopra were on hand all last week to celebrate in the days leading up to the wedding, which was the second for Joe and the Game of Thrones actress. (They first tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1.)

On Thursday, the bride and groom threw a dinner party at the Château de Tourreau, with Turner stepping out in an elegant white column gown and a classic updo. Joe, meanwhile, wore a stylish pinstripe-patterned black suit with a white shirt.

At a rehearsal dinner at the Hotel La Mirande in Avignon, France, on Friday, the couple of the hour wore matching red outfits, while the rest of their guests — including supermodel Ashley Graham and Turner’s maid of honor Maisie Williams — wore white.

Chopra and Nick shared just a few photos from their trip, including a black-and-white shot featuring the couple relaxing on a boat beneath a bridge, with Nick captioning it, “The city of love 🇫🇷.”