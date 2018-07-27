Fans may be shocked to learn that Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra after just two months of dating, but the couple’s friendship dates back longer than many realize.

A little more than a year before Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 25, started dating, the Quantico actress brought the pop star as her date to the 2017 Met Gala.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Chopra opened up about why she accompanied Jonas on the Met red carpet.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like, 11 years old?” Kimmel asked the actress.

George Pimentel/WireImage

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun,” Chopra replied, shutting down the idea that the pair was a couple.

“Really? Interesting,” Kimmel said skeptically.

“I didn’t ask his age. 11? I did not know that. Good to know,” she quipped back.

Chopra added, “Yeah we were on the same table. We know each other so we were like, ‘Hey you know what, let’s go together.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Let’s go together!’ It just ended up working out.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE Chopra and Jonas got engaged a week ago while celebrating her 36th birthday in London after two months together.

Jonas closed down a Tiffany & Co. store in New York City to buy an engagement ring, according to the insider.

“They are so happy,” the source says. A Jonas source tells PEOPLE the singer is “very, very happy.”

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” the source says.

An insider previously told PEOPLE Jonas and Chopra stayed in touch after hitting it off last year but things really heated up between the pair when they introduced each other to their families.

The couple began dating in May 2018 (one year after their Met Gala meet cute) and by June, Jonas had already introduced Chopra to his family at his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey. At the ceremony were Nick’s brothers Frankie and Kevin Jonas, who was accompanied by his wife Danielle, as well as their mother Denise and father Kevin Sr.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas pal previously told PEOPLE of the duo. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!”