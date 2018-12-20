Nick Jonas always makes sure to never step on Priyanka Chopra‘s dramatic trains on the red carpet — and at their wedding too!

Nearly three weeks after Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra’s home country of India at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the “Right Now” singer posted a cheeky split photo of him carefully avoiding Chopra’s train on both the Met Gala red carpet in 2017 and at their wedding.

At the 2017 Met Gala, where Chopra and Jonas attended together as guests of designer Ralph Lauren, Jonas stood to the left of Chopra as she posed for the cameras looking down at the ground to ensure he didn’t step on the actress’ long train.

The couple recreated the funny shot at their Western wedding ceremony, where Jonas stood off to Chopra’s side peeking down at her dramatic 75-foot veil to make sure he wasn’t accidentally standing on it.

In a cute comparison Instagram post, Jonas shared a cheeky side-by-side of both moments writing, “Rule number one… never step on her train. 😂”

Jonas and Chopra have kept busy throughout the past month celebrating their marriage with multiple lavish ceremonies and receptions.

After Jonas traveled to the U.S. last week and spent time with brother Joe Jonas to watch the Canelo vs. Rocky fight together over the weekend and enjoyed a court-side view of the Knicks game on Monday, the star returned to Mumbai on Tuesday before the couple enjoyed their second wedding reception hosted by Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Chopra told PEOPLE exclusively. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”