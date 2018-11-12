Nick Jonas Admits He Instagram Stalks Fiancée Priyanka Chopra: 'You Are So Beautiful'

Nick Jonas can’t get enough of fiancée Priyanka Chopra.

After the former Quantico actress, 36, posted a series of stunning photos in her bridal-like Georges Chakras ensemble at her bachelorette bash, Jonas, 26, admitted he still gets mesmerized by his love’s beauty — and Instagram stalks her!

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Instagram account @commentsbycelebs spotted the pop star’s reaction to Chopra’s post which read, “I am fully insta stalking you…. you are so beautiful.”

Jonas hasn’t held back from showing PDA towards his fiancée on social media. Two months before the pair got engaged, the “Right Now” singer wrote on one photo of Chopra laughing while at In-N-Out Burger with friends, “That smile ❤️.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

Chopra’s even done the same herself by commenting on some of Jonas’ Instagram posts with an adorable message.

“Who is cuter? Lol,” the actress wrote on a selfie Jonas took with a koala while visiting Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.

Jonas and Chopra reportedly obtained a marriage license from a Beverly Hills courthouse earlier this month, so while a wedding date hasn’t been confirmed, this step suggests that the ceremony is happening sooner rather than later.

RELATED PHOTOS: Get Winter Ready! 17 Stylish and Affordable Coats That Actually Look Expensive

The couple got engaged in July after two months of dating. Jonas closed down a Tiffany’s store to buy an engagement ring, according to an insider, who told PEOPLE, “They are so happy.”

The pair confirmed the news on social media in August as they celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a party in Mumbai, India, that was attended by their respective families, who were meeting each other for the first time.

“The only way to do this… with Family and God,” Chopra wrote alongside the images from the celebration. “Thank you all for your wishes and blessings 🙏🏼♥️🎉.”