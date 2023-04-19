Nick Jonas References Hit Song 'Burnin' Up' While Gushing Over Wife Priyanka Chopra's Sexy Red Dress 

The couple attended the Citadel premiere in London and Nick Jonas decided to throw it back like it’s the year 2008 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 03:22 PM
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas attend at the global premiere of "Citadel" on April 18, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Nick Jonas has the hots for his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

On Tuesday, the couple stepped out for a red carpet date night at the global premiere of the actress' new series Citadel in London.

For the glamorous evening out, Chopra, who was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, turned heads in a red-hot Vivienne Westwood satin gown with a curve-hugging silhouette and corset bodice.

She also wore a bold red lipstick shade to complement her dress, as well as a voluminous side-parted hairstyle.

Priyanka Chopra
Tristan Fewings/Getty

Her musician husband, 30, was definitely a fan of the sexy outfit and let one of his famous song lines speak for his admiration.

In a TikTok video uploaded the same night, Jonas shared clips of his wife working the stunning ensemble, acting as a cameraman backstage and on the carpet. In one clip, he even flips the camera to selfie mode, recording himself raising his eyebrows while Chopra poses in the background.

The joke was in the audio playing against the video, which was a reference to one of the Jonas Brothers' throwback songs. The soundbite in question is a fan-made compilation of him and Joe Jonas singing the iconic "red dress" lyric from the band's 2008 single "Burnin' Up."

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was "Taken" By Nick Jonas Immediately: "He Was Bold, Confident, Self-Assured"

Jonas simply captioned the clip with #reddress.

Of course, OG fans of the talented trio reacted in the comment section, many of them reveling in the musical reference.

"Nick, is this THE red dress?" one user asked while another wrote, "Nick Jonas and the 'Red dress' chronicles.

Jonas, who shares 14-month-old daughter Malti with the Love Again actress, looked dapper himself clad in an all-black suit.

Chopra, 40, has been one to watch on the red carpet as she continues to appear on the press tour for her new Amazon Prime show, which also stars Richard Madden.

But, she previously admitted to PEOPLE that her approach to fashion now looks different than it did then.

"[My fashion philosophy] has definitely changed over the years. I don't think when I joined this industry that I knew anything about fashion," she shared while promoting her partnership with Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans. "I was a small-town girl, so I just did a lot: jewelry, hair, makeup, the outfit — just like a Christmas tree."

