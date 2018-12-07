Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had their family members and closest friends by their side for their two stunning wedding ceremonies in India last weekend and as a thank you, they picked the perfect, most sentimental gifts for their crew.

Jonas’ big brother, Joe Jonas, 29, shared a photo on Instagram stories of his groomsmen gift — a 1960s Rolex with Mickey Mouse on the face of the watch, that retails for around $4,000.

“Greatest gift ever. Mickey Rolex same watch my grandfather wore his whole life,” Joe wrote on Instagram adding, “love ya @nickjonas.”

Joe Jonas/Instagram

Joe told the TODAY show on Thursday, that the whole wedding weekend was an emotional one for him, as seen on our PEOPLE TV special featuring the brothers embracing as Joe cries.

“I was the Best Man and I had a lot of responsibilities,” Joe told TODAY, adding that it was very special moment for him to deliver the Best Man’s speech.

“A toast not a roast, that’s key,” he shared. “I think it was pretty good. I kind of blacked out for minute because I was just overwhelmed with emotion. This is not only my brother, he’s my best friend and to see him marrying his dream girl there was a lot of tears this whole weekend and a lot of smiles…It was a special week.”

Nick also had brothers Kevin Jonas, 31, and Frankie, 18, by his side on the big day as well as Chopra’s brother Siddharth, his Kingdom costar Jonathan Tucker, his longtime manager Phil McIntyre, the Jonas Brothers’ bass guitarist Greg Garbowsky and actor Michael Frank Park.

While the rest of the men didn’t share their gifts, we assumed they’re just as sentimental as Joe’s.

Chopra had a large bridal party as well. She had Nick’s sister-in-law Danielle Jonas and Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner, as well as her cousin Parineeti Chopra (famed Bollywood actress and singer), manager Anjula Acharia, and several more of her close friends, including film producer Mubina Rattonsey and filmmaker Shrishti Behl Arya.

They also had four flower girls and a ring bearer in their Western ceremony, which was officiated by Nick’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.

Following their Western Wedding on Saturday, the couple also had a Hindu ceremony on Sunday at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Chopra and Nick both wore traditional outfits to the second ceremony. Chopra wore a red lehenga, which is a long, embroidered skirt with a matching cropped top and veil, while Nick dressed in a hand-quilted silk sherwani with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa. His rose-cut kalgi and Syndicate diamond necklace are from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.