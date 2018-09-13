MEGA

Nick Jonas has a new look!

The “Right Now” singer, 25, sported a freshly shaved and very sldender mustache as he headed to the studio Wednesday while wearing a “NAMASTE” tee, khaki pants and a denim jacket.

Jonas has been growing out his scruff for a few weeks before shaving off his beard and leaving behind a trim mustache.

Fans have some serious opinions about the singer’s facial hair, with many urging him to shave it all off. One person jokingly tweeted, “*group chat sees nick Jonas new mustache* Michael: oh no Mike: oh no Steph: oh no Me: oh no.”

Someone else said, “I can not take you seriously with that mustache.”

I can not take you seriously with that mustache pic.twitter.com/WAbdHNsgGG — itallo (@buterasolos) September 12, 2018

“I cannot let myself sleep after seeing Nicholas’s mustache 😪 why nick jonas why 😭😭,” a fan said. Another fan added, “🎵🎶 #RightNow you should shave that mustache… ba dah ba do ba dah ba 🎶🎵 did I get those lyrics right? 😜”

If you doing a music video #mustache needs to go #RightNow — Simran iconicks (@SimranJonas) September 12, 2018

I think he dyed his mustache in black lmaoooo😂 — Marceline (@priyank40650390) September 11, 2018

Can someone please shave that mustache I did not ask for that I asked for a tour — Simran iconicks (@SimranJonas) September 12, 2018

Before heading back to the West Coast, Jonas and fiancé Priyanka Chopra, 36, attended Ralph Lauren’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at New York Fashion Week and went on a double date with Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner at the U.S. Open.

“Priyanka put her head on Nick’s shoulder — they looked so cute,” a source told PEOPLE of the pair at the tennis tournament. They were joined by Priyanka’s mother Madhu.

Gotham/GC Images

Last month, Nick and Chopra confirmed their engagement by posting a photo from their engagement party in Mumbai, India.

Nick Jonas/Instagram

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Nick captioned the photo, which shows Chopra lovingly gazing into his eyes with her hand placed on his chest.

Chopra captioned her photo, “Taken… With all my heart and soul.”

PEOPLE confirmed Jonas proposed to Chopra on her 36th birthday while the lovebirds were vacationing in London.