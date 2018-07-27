Talk about a fairytale engagement!

Nick Jonas shut down a Tiffany & Co. store to buy an engagement ring for Priyanka Chopra, a source told PEOPLE exclusively, and the romantic gesture immediately gave us flashbacks to everyone’s favorite scene from the 2001 romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama.

In the film, political hopeful Andrew Hennings (portrayed by Patrick Dempsey) blindfolds his Southern-belle-turned-big-city designer girlfriend Melanie Carmichael (played by Reese Witherspoon) and leads her into dark room. When she asks where they are, the lights turn on to reveal the pair standing inside of the famous Tiffany & Co. flagship store on Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C.

Melanie’s jaw drops and as the store employees look on, Andrew gets down on one knee to give his leading lady the most romantic proposal money could buy.

“Pick one!” Andrew says to Melanie after she says “yes,” allowing her to choose any sparkler in the store.

While Jonas, 25, did not propose to Chopra, 36, inside a Tiffany’s store, he did pick out the perfect ring for his girlfriend of two months at the famous diamond destination.

Jonas proposed to the Quantico actress while celebrating her birthday in London, an insider confirmed to PEOPLE.

“They are so happy,” the source told us. A Jonas source told PEOPLE the singer is “very, very happy.”

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” the source said.

Chopra and Jonas only dated for two months prior to their engagement, but their friendship dates back longer than that.

At the 2017 Met Gala, the Quantico actress brought the pop star along as her date since the pair both wore Ralph Lauren to the fashion event.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun,” Chopra said on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year. “Yeah we were on the same table. We know each other so we were like, ‘Hey you know what, let’s go together.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Let’s go together!’ It just ended up working out.”

In early June, Chopra met Jonas’ family for the first time at his cousin’s wedding, which a source told PEOPLE was a “huge deal.”

“He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step,” the source said.

“Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well,” the source added. “She fit right in!”