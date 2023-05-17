Nicholas Braun and Actor Dad Craig Twin in Tuxes for Brooks Brothers' Father's Day Campaign (Exclusive)

Succession star Nicholas Braun and his father Craig Braun have at least one thing in common – they love a good piece from Brooks Brothers.

The Emmy-nominated actor, 35, began sporting the heritage clothing label during his high school years. "[I] went to boarding school in Massachusetts – I remember my blue blazers with gold buttons, and my sport coats," he tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The line then found its way into Nicholas' Hollywood beginnings. "I didn't have a publicist yet and Brooks Brothers gave me a tux," he adds of his "first big premiere" in 2014 for his film How to Be Single.

His dad, Swordfish star Craig, 83, also has nostalgic ties to the brand. "When I first started making money, my friend and former mentor took me shopping up and down Madison Avenue," he shares, reflecting on his first year living in New York City, the home of the first Brooks Brothers store. "He said, 'I'm going to show you where you get suits, sport coats, vests, tweed: it's Brooks Brothers.' That's one of my first New York City style memories."

So, it made perfect sense for the two to team up with the company for its new Father's Day campaign, Celebrating Dads Since 1818, which pays homage to Brooks Brothers' centuries-long experience in the business.

For their photo shoot, the Brauns transform into a dapper duo clad in matching white tuxes accessorized with bowties. The two show off their best poses – Nicholas jokingly holding up a bundle of flowers to act as a makeshift microphone for Craig pretending to sing.

Nicholas Braun and dad Craig Braun for Brooks Brothers. Brooks Brothers

The sentimental spot showcases Brooks Brothers' signature pieces, including its button-downs, sweaters and tuxedos which, according to Craig, was one of the best Father's Day gifts he received from his son.

Another, Craig says, was a kitschy craft made by Nicholas when he was just a toddler. "I made a handmade mug for my dad. I wrote, 'Happy Father's Day to my very handsome daddy.' I was 5 or 6. It's still there and holds his toothbrush," shares Nicholas.

"I was very touched by that," responds the elder Braun.

Being a part of the holiday ad is only one of the many bonding moments Nicholas and Craig share.

Craig recalls: "I took Nicholas to see the play Jitney by August Wilson. He was 9 or 10. He was frozen, staring at the stage. He said, 'Daddy, I believed everything I saw up there. That's what's supposed to happen in my life.' "

"We have milestones, we have half milestones," Craig continues, noting that welcoming Nicholas into the world was also a "big" one. "He survived it!"

The Brooks Brothers campaign, released Wednesday, stars other recognizable dads including Broadway actor Claybourne Elder posing with his husband Eric Rosen and their son Bo, as well as chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson with his son Zion.