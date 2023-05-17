Nicholas Braun and Actor Dad Craig Twin in Tuxes for Brooks Brothers' Father's Day Campaign (Exclusive)

The father-son duo open up to PEOPLE exclusively about their Brooks Brothers firsts and reminiscence on their cherished memories

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and Hedy Phillips
Published on May 17, 2023 01:32 PM
Brooks Brothers
Nicholas Braun and dad Craig Braun for Brooks Brothers. Photo: Brooks Brothers

Succession star Nicholas Braun and his father Craig Braun have at least one thing in common – they love a good piece from Brooks Brothers.

The Emmy-nominated actor, 35, began sporting the heritage clothing label during his high school years. "[I] went to boarding school in Massachusetts – I remember my blue blazers with gold buttons, and my sport coats," he tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The line then found its way into Nicholas' Hollywood beginnings. "I didn't have a publicist yet and Brooks Brothers gave me a tux," he adds of his "first big premiere" in 2014 for his film How to Be Single.

His dad, Swordfish star Craig, 83, also has nostalgic ties to the brand. "When I first started making money, my friend and former mentor took me shopping up and down Madison Avenue," he shares, reflecting on his first year living in New York City, the home of the first Brooks Brothers store. "He said, 'I'm going to show you where you get suits, sport coats, vests, tweed: it's Brooks Brothers.' That's one of my first New York City style memories."

So, it made perfect sense for the two to team up with the company for its new Father's Day campaign, Celebrating Dads Since 1818, which pays homage to Brooks Brothers' centuries-long experience in the business.

For their photo shoot, the Brauns transform into a dapper duo clad in matching white tuxes accessorized with bowties. The two show off their best poses – Nicholas jokingly holding up a bundle of flowers to act as a makeshift microphone for Craig pretending to sing.

Brooks Brothers
Nicholas Braun and dad Craig Braun for Brooks Brothers. Brooks Brothers

The sentimental spot showcases Brooks Brothers' signature pieces, including its button-downs, sweaters and tuxedos which, according to Craig, was one of the best Father's Day gifts he received from his son.

Another, Craig says, was a kitschy craft made by Nicholas when he was just a toddler. "I made a handmade mug for my dad. I wrote, 'Happy Father's Day to my very handsome daddy.' I was 5 or 6. It's still there and holds his toothbrush," shares Nicholas.

"I was very touched by that," responds the elder Braun.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Being a part of the holiday ad is only one of the many bonding moments Nicholas and Craig share.

Craig recalls: "I took Nicholas to see the play Jitney by August Wilson. He was 9 or 10. He was frozen, staring at the stage. He said, 'Daddy, I believed everything I saw up there. That's what's supposed to happen in my life.' "

"We have milestones, we have half milestones," Craig continues, noting that welcoming Nicholas into the world was also a "big" one. "He survived it!"

The Brooks Brothers campaign, released Wednesday, stars other recognizable dads including Broadway actor Claybourne Elder posing with his husband Eric Rosen and their son Bo, as well as chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson with his son Zion.

Related Articles
meadow-walker
Who Is Paul Walker's Daughter? All About Meadow Walker
Marie Osmond and Steve Craig
Who Is Marie Osmond's Husband? All About Steve Craig
Draven Bennington
Chester Bennington's Son Draven Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up with Late Linkin Park Singer (Exclusive)
Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy
Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy Rave About Wives Peta and Jenna Ahead of Mother's Day: 'We're Lucky' (Exclusive)
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Make Their Met Gala Debut as a Couple in Coordinating Looks
Andrew McCarthy and son, Sam McCarthy photographed on April 14, 2023 in Central Park, New York City.
'80s Actor Andrew McCarthy Talks Bonding with Son Sam While Walking 500 Miles Across Spain (Exclusive)
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Reveal Their Secret Super Bowl Bet – and It Involves a 'Bearded Baby'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChMuj26rh2L/. Baylee Littrell/Instagram
Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell's Son Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up on the Road with Musician Dad (Exclusive)
Anna Kournikova Iglesias
The Cutest Photos of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Three Kids
Kate Bosworth celebrity fashion launches
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq8RUTML0hP/?hl=en working hed: Ant Anstead and Son Hudson, 3, Enjoy 'Hitting' Disney Land' Hard' in Cute Photos
Ant Anstead and Son Hudson, 3, Enjoy 'Hitting' Disneyland 'Hard' in Cute Photos: 'So Fun'
JJ Watt Celebrates Easter
JJ Watt Shares Adorable Photos with Son Koa, 5 Months, as He Celebrates His First Easter as a Dad
succession season 3
The Cast of 'Succession': Everything to Know
Abigail Breslin Says Late Dad Would Be 'So Proud' of Brothers, Shares Snap of Them Walking Her Down Aisle
Abigail Breslin Says Late Dad Would Be 'So Proud' of Brothers as She Remembers Them Walking Her Down Aisle
kieran culkin home alone; PHOTO October 24, 2021 Photograph by Macall B. Polay/HBO Kieran Culkin HBO Succession Season 3 - Episode 3
See the Stars of 'Succession' in Their Earliest On-Screen Roles
Bill Murray with son Luke Murray, assistant coach of Xavier, watch a quarterfinal game of the Big East College Basketball Tournament between the Seton Hall Pirates and the Creighton Bluejays at Madison Square Garden on March 10, 2016 in New York, New York
Bill Murray's 6 Children: Everything to Know