Amazon Shoppers Keep Raving About This 'Super Soft and Comfortable' Tunic Sweater — and It's Only $35
Every season has a go-to style, and sweaters are definitely a wintertime staple. Not only do they offer great warmth, but they're versatile — pair a sweater with leggings and sneakers to lounge, or dress it up with your favorite pair of jeans and booties for drinks with friends. If you're looking to add a new sweater to your collection, Amazon shoppers have uncovered a standout with this tunic style that's only $35.
The Niashot Tunic Sweater is designed with warmth in mind, but it's free from wool. Instead, the sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, and the brand notes the fabric has a teddy look and feel. Other than the softness, another highlight of the true-to-size sweater is the length and the side slit detail — both make it easy to pair the style with leggings or jeans.
"This is one of my absolute favorite sweaters this season," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I love it's fit and quality…It's super soft and comfortable and I like how it's a bit loose and casual! I got the size small, which is what I usually get, and it fits just the way I expected, so recommended!"
"LOVE this sweater," added another shopper. "The material is soft and cozy, and it's long enough to wear with leggings...The extra-large fits exactly like I wanted — oversized enough to be comfy, but still fitted enough to be flattering on a plus size figure. It's definitely my new favorite!"
To ensure you can wear your crewneck Niashot Tunic Sweater on an endless loop throughout the winter, the brand suggests washing it inside a garment bag on a delicate cycle in order to preserve the fabric. Additionally, the brand also suggests wearing a top underneath, as teddy styles, though warm, can sometimes have imperceptible gaps in the fabric.
"Washes very nice," wrote a third five-star reviewer. "I have not had any shrinkage due to washing, and [it's] great to put over a tank top — not too heavy."
The Niashot Tunic Sweater is available in 17 solid colors and color blocked styles. Add one to your sweater rotation, but don't be surprised if you end up purchasing multiples.