Amazon Shoppers Keep Raving About This 'Super Soft and Comfortable' Tunic Sweater — and It's Only $35

Every season has a go-to style, and sweaters are definitely a wintertime staple. Not only do they offer great warmth, but they're versatile — pair a sweater with leggings and sneakers to lounge, or dress it up with your favorite pair of jeans and booties for drinks with friends. If you're looking to add a new sweater to your collection, Amazon shoppers have uncovered a standout with this tunic style that's only $35.