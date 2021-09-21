Amazon Shoppers Swear These Are the 'Most Comfortable Pants' They've Ever Put On — and They're on Sale for as Little as $10
Calling all homebodies! Amazon reviewers swear these flowy pants are going to be your new favorite thing to wear around the house.
Whether you're still working from home or just like to spend your downtime relaxing inside, you'll likely reach for these wide-leg lounge pants with 5,000 five-star ratings all fall. They've received rave reviews from shoppers, some of whom call them "the most comfortable pants" they've ever worn. Several colors are currently on sale — some even have two discounts and are going for as little as $10.
The casual drawstring pants feature a loose shape, a stretchy and adjustable waist, and a mixed material that reviewers describe as "super soft." They come in 40 colors and prints, including basics like black and navy and fun patterns galore, like cheery sunflowers, colorful tie-dye, leopard print, and one hilarious cat and taco combination.
Overall, they've earned more than 6,000 positive ratings and a spot on an Amazon's best-sellers chart. Among the reviews, there are many who say the versatile bottoms are comfortable enough to be pajama bottoms, but just as many say they're cute enough to wear outside the house. Shoppers have worn them for running errands, hanging out with friends, casual get-togethers, and beyond.
"I wasn't prepared for these pants to be the most comfortable pants I've ever put on," one reviewer wrote. "I am a dog walker and I need comfortable pants. They fit so well and they don't look baggy like pajama pants. I bought five more pairs in different patterns. They are great!"
Another described them as a great option for those who dislike tight, restrictive clothes. "You want these pants in your life," they wrote. "If you love comfort, hate having to wear 'real' pants outside the home, and want to lounge like a boss, these are the pants for you. If unicorns spun cotton and angels sewed them into lounge pants, this is how I imagine they would feel. If you love you, you want these pants."
If you're ready to put the popular pants to the test, now's the time to grab a few pairs. There's no word on how long this sale will last, but like most Amazon deals, it likely won't be for long. Snag some now and have the perfect thing to throw on next time you want to cozy up at home.
- Amazon Shoppers Swear These Are the 'Most Comfortable Pants' They've Ever Put On — and They're on Sale for as Little as $10
- This Celeb-Loved Brand Dropped the Cutest NFL Jewelry So You Can Rep Your Favorite Team on Game Day
- This 'Beautifully-Crafted' Faux Marble Table Is Now Under $150, and Shoppers Can't Believe It
- Jennifer Garner Used These Baking Mats to Make Delicious Fall-Inspired Cookies — and They're on Sale at Amazon