This $24 Hoodie Jumped 2,000% in Popularity on Amazon Overnight

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon is an easy place to find shopping ideas. Every day, the behemoth retailer has new items and markdowns as well as helpful pages that point to the most popular and best-selling products. The Movers and Shakers page, for example, reveals the biggest gainers in sales rank over the past day, making you privy to what hoards of fellow shoppers are picking up.

Today, a comfy and stylish hoodie made its way onto the list, jumping over 2,000 percent in sales since this time yesterday (at time of publish).

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Newcosplay Women Hoodie-Tops Drawstring Sweatshirt with Pocket, $19.99—$23.99; amazon.com

The long-sleeved top has accumulated hundreds of reviews so far, and its popularity is sure to surge even more with this new visibility. Reviewers call it “cute and flattering” and the designs, of which there are 24, “beautiful.”

While some reviewers recommend sizing down, their main takeaway is how much they “love love love” the look and feel of the soft fabric. Featuring a centered pocket and drawstring hood, the lightweight piece is also great for layering under a jean or leather jacket to add a little floral, camouflage, or pop of color to a laid-back outfit.

Thanks to its recent jump in sales, the stretchy hoodie is currently the number two best-selling item in Amazon’s Fashion Hoodies and Sweatshirts category. The low price point certainly doesn’t hurt, either: You can shop all designs and colors for between $19.99 and $23.99.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Newcosplay Women Hoodie-Tops Drawstring Sweatshirt with Pocket, $19.99—$23.99; amazon.com

With such a range of patterns available — from a vintage sports team look to an asymmetrical zippered design — you’re sure to find one that suits (or, dare we say, enhances) your personal style.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.