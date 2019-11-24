These Soft and Stretchy Pajama Pants Are Exactly What Your Holiday Wardrobe Is Missing — and They’re Only $16

Image zoom Amazon

The holiday season is all about being as cozy as possible, and there are tons of essentials on Amazon to help you reach peak #comfortgoals. (Seriously — the retail giant even curated a gift guide that’s filled with hundreds of pajamas, socks, and winter gear.) If you’re been on the hunt for some jammies that will keep you snug and put you in the holiday spirit, you’re in luck, because these best-selling lounge pants now come in nine super-festive prints.

The Newcosplay Stretch High-Waist Palazzo Pants are Amazon’s number two top-selling casual pants thanks to over 600 shoppers who have left them five-star reviews. They come in 35 prints (including florals, camo, and polka dots), plus they have a wide-leg fit and range in size from small to triple XL. With the holidays just around the corner, the brand has added prints featuring snowmen, candy canes, Santa Claus, reindeer, elves, and more.

Buy It! Newcosplay Stretch High Waist Palazzo Pants, $15.99; amazon.com

Shoppers say they end up purchasing multiple pairs because of how lightweight, soft, and comfortable they are. “I bought these pants after trying a pair on at my sister-in-laws and seeing how crazy soft they are, I had to buy a pair myself. I’m six months pregnant so I sized up, they have lots of ‘give’ so I think they will still be comfortable even when I am huge,” one customer wrote.

Reviewers compare the bottoms to yoga pants, and mention that they can even be worn out during casual outings or to run errands. While the pants do have a relaxed fit, some customers note that they run small in the waistband, and recommend you size up or read the brand’s size chart before purchasing.

Not to mention, the festive Newcosplay Stretch High-Waist Palazzo Pants could make a great stocking stuffer — whether it’s for a loved one or yourself!