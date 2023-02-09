See All the Can't-Miss Moments from New York Fashion Week

01 of 10 Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Emma Roberts & Charli XCX Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Emma Roberts and Charli XCX rep their individual styles at Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party.

02 of 10 Julia Fox and Evan Mock BFA Industry tastemakers Julia Fox and Evan Mock bring their effortlessly cool style to Pandora jewelry's star-studded dinner party at the newly opened The Ned NoMad Hotel in New York City.

03 of 10 Emily Ratajkowski Nadja Sayej/BACKGRID Emily Ratajkowski dares to bare at a Cult Gaia event, posing in a see-through slip gown patterned with a sequin floral design.

04 of 10 Paul Forman & Ashley Park Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Emily in Paris stars Paul Forman and Ashley Park ditch the Parisian scene to attend Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party.

05 of 10 LaQuan Smith, Nicky Hilton Rothschild & Ronny Kobo Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Nicky Hilton Rothschild joins designers LaQuan Smith and Ronny Kobo for some fashion chit-chat at Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff fête.

06 of 10 Julia Fox Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Crosswalk? More like catwalk. Julia Fox stops everyone in their tracks in this reflective silver look accessorized with a metal-spiked choker necklace and vinyl baguette bag.

07 of 10 Emma Roberts Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Emma Roberts parties at Saks Fifth Avenue's event outfitted in a Proenza Schouler dress and Jennifer Fisher jewelry, plus a coveted Bottega Veneta Jodie handbag.

08 of 10 Charli XCX Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Charli XCX unlocks another level of cool during a performance at the Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party.

09 of 10 Stacey Bendet Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images No trends are off limits for Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet, who makes her way to Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party in a floor-sweeping lime green gown topped off with a bejeweled crown.