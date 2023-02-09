See All the Can't-Miss Moments from New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is here again! Catch all the stars descending upon the city to take in the scenes from the front row. Plus, your favorite models hit the runway and all the stylish parties you don't want to miss 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 06:30 PM
Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Emma Roberts and Charli XCX
Photo: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty
01 of 10

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Emma Roberts & Charli XCX

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Emma Roberts and Charli XCX
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Emma Roberts and Charli XCX rep their individual styles at Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party.

02 of 10

Julia Fox and Evan Mock

Evan Loves You by Pandora
BFA

Industry tastemakers Julia Fox and Evan Mock bring their effortlessly cool style to Pandora jewelry's star-studded dinner party at the newly opened The Ned NoMad Hotel in New York City.

03 of 10

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski
Nadja Sayej/BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski dares to bare at a Cult Gaia event, posing in a see-through slip gown patterned with a sequin floral design.

04 of 10

Paul Forman & Ashley Park

Paul Forman and Ashley Park
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Emily in Paris stars Paul Forman and Ashley Park ditch the Parisian scene to attend Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party.

05 of 10

LaQuan Smith, Nicky Hilton Rothschild & Ronny Kobo

LaQuan Smith, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Ronny Kobo
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Nicky Hilton Rothschild joins designers LaQuan Smith and Ronny Kobo for some fashion chit-chat at Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff fête.

06 of 10

Julia Fox

JULIA FOX
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Crosswalk? More like catwalk. Julia Fox stops everyone in their tracks in this reflective silver look accessorized with a metal-spiked choker necklace and vinyl baguette bag.

07 of 10

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Emma Roberts parties at Saks Fifth Avenue's event outfitted in a Proenza Schouler dress and Jennifer Fisher jewelry, plus a coveted Bottega Veneta Jodie handbag.

08 of 10

Charli XCX

Charli XCX
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Charli XCX unlocks another level of cool during a performance at the Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party.

09 of 10

Stacey Bendet

Stacey Bendet
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

No trends are off limits for Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet, who makes her way to Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party in a floor-sweeping lime green gown topped off with a bejeweled crown.

10 of 10

Charli XCX & Shaun Ross

Charli XCX and Shaun Ross
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Charlie XCX, donning a denim Ludovic de Saint Sernin set, and model Shaun Ross, dressed in a choclate brown Golden Goose suit, pose together at the Saks Fifth Avenue soirée.

