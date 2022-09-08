Lifestyle Style All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week New York Fashion Week is back! See all the stars descending upon the city to take in the scenes from the front row. Plus, your favorite models hit the runway and all the stylish parties you don't want to miss By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 8, 2022 02:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 06 Janet Jackson & Christian Siriano Jamie McCarthy/Getty The music icon and designer wear coordinating looks while posing backstage at the Christian Siriano show. 02 of 06 Christian Siriano Slaven Vlasic/Getty Cheers, Christian! The designer takes his final walk at his label's Spring/Summer 2021 show, wearing his signature uniform. 03 of 06 Alicia Silverstone, Coco Rocha & Maye Musk Jamie McCarthy/Getty The trio sit pretty in sophisticated looks while taking in the front row fashions at the Christian Siriano show. 04 of 06 Christian Siriano Front Row Jamie McCarthy/Getty Maye Musk captures a show-stopping runway moment alongside Coco Rocha, Alicia Silverstone and Derek Blasberg as Karen Elson walks the catwalk in a black, feathered ball gown. 05 of 06 Gigi & Bella Hadid Ben Rosser/BFA.com The sisters pucker up in their coolest supermodel looks at the launch event for Gigi's debut clothing line, Guest in Residence. 06 of 06 Evan Mock, Alton Mason & Taylor Hill Jason Weiss/BFA The cool kids pose together at an AG dinner in SoHo.