All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is back! See all the stars descending upon the city to take in the scenes from the front row. Plus, your favorite models hit the runway and all the stylish parties you don't want to miss 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on September 8, 2022 02:21 PM
01 of 06

Janet Jackson & Christian Siriano

janet jackson, christian siriano
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The music icon and designer wear coordinating looks while posing backstage at the Christian Siriano show.

02 of 06

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Cheers, Christian! The designer takes his final walk at his label's Spring/Summer 2021 show, wearing his signature uniform.

03 of 06

Alicia Silverstone, Coco Rocha & Maye Musk

Alicia Silverstone, Coco Rocha and Maye Musk
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The trio sit pretty in sophisticated looks while taking in the front row fashions at the Christian Siriano show.

04 of 06

Christian Siriano Front Row

Alicia Silverstone, Coco Rocha and Maye Musk
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Maye Musk captures a show-stopping runway moment alongside Coco Rocha, Alicia Silverstone and Derek Blasberg as Karen Elson walks the catwalk in a black, feathered ball gown.

05 of 06

Gigi & Bella Hadid

GIGI HADID HOSTS DINNER TO CELEBRATE LAUNCH OF GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Ben Rosser/BFA.com

The sisters pucker up in their coolest supermodel looks at the launch event for Gigi's debut clothing line, Guest in Residence.

06 of 06

Evan Mock, Alton Mason & Taylor Hill

Evan Mock + Alton Mason + Taylor Hill AG Hosts Intimate Dinner In SoHo With Taylor Hill And Evan Mock
Jason Weiss/BFA

The cool kids pose together at an AG dinner in SoHo.

