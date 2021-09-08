Every Must-See Moment from New York Fashion Week
The runways are opening back up and fully-vaccinated stars (N.Y.C. requires proof of vaccination for all indoor events) are descending upon the city to take in the scenes from the front row. Catch up on all the latest shows and parties here
Tory Burch Front Row
Kristine Froseth, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloe Fineman, Mindy Kaling, Lukita Maxwell and Gemma Chan all wore their loveliest looks for Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2022 show.
Thom Browne Front Row
Lindsey Vonn, Dan Levy and Maisie Williams all sport Thom Browne's signature suiting and plaid for the show.
Hailee Steinfeld
The actress creates a mini runway moment walking into the Thom Browne show, arriving in her cropped suit jacket and shorts combo.
Joan Smalls
The supermodel knows practice makes perfect, doing a run-through before Tom Ford.
Dylan Penn
Dylan gives a gray sweater and mini skirt a sexy spin at Tom Ford.
Julianne Moore & Jennifer Hudson
Julianne and Jennifer pose for the cameras at Tom Ford.
Kid Cudi & Rosario Dawson
Kid and Rosario share a hug (in their matching ball skirts!) at the Studio 189 show.
Shay Mitchell
The actress wows in white at the Altuzarra show, sponsored by FIJI Water.
Charli XCX
Party of one! The singer has the room to herself waiting for the Maisie Wilen show to start.
Jeannie Mai
Jeannie strikes a pose in her power pink suit and jacket before walking the runway at Rise's Survivor Fashion Show.
Terry Crews
Terry takes a trip down the Rise's Survivor Fashion Show in a sleek suit with knee-high boots.
Paris Hilton
The Blonds taps Paris to model this sparkly purple look at the show.
Russell Westbrook
The NBA star sports Tom Ford at the designer's show.
Lourdes Leon
Madonna's daughter takes in the scene at Luar from the front row.
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
The actor mixes a charmeuse top with velvet bottoms (both Tom Ford) at the brand's NFYW show.
Jenny Mollen & Stacey Bendet
Jenny hangs with Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet at the Spring 2022 presentation.
Joseph Altuzarra
As a coronavirus precaution, the designer partnered with the air purification brand Molekule to station purifiers throughout the venue (and backstage!) to clean particles in the air.
Gigi Hadid
Paving the way! Gigi closes the Brandon Maxwell show, and leads the line of models during their final walk.
Taraji P. Henson
Now that's a party LBD! The actress brings the shimmer in a sparkly black mini dress, with crystal-adorned pumps, statement handbag and sunglasses at the CR x Grey Goose party.
Tom Ford & Carine Roitfeld
The designer toasts the CR Fashion Book founder at the CR x Grey Goose party.
Jasmine Sanders & Tommy Dorfman
Each star gives their best smizes at the CR x Grey Goose party.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie channels a bride and Victoria's Secret angle all in one look as she walks the Christian Cowan runway.
Saweetie
The Christian Cowan show gives Saweetie something to smile about!
Bretman Rock
The YouTube star packs a punch with his animal-print suit at Christian Cowan.
Sergio Hudson & Veronica Webb
The supermodel gives the designer a hug at his Fall/Winter 2021 show.
Sheila E.
Sergio Hudson's Fall/Winter 2021 collection was set to music by legendary percussionist Sheila E.
Chrishell Stause
The L.A. realtor takes in Rebecca Minkoff's "I Love New York" capsule collection.
Kylie Jenner
Days after confirming her pregnancy, Kylie puts her bump on display in a crop top at the REVOLVE Gallery presentation.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall makes her mark at NYFW, walking in her first show of the season at Michael Kors.
Michael Kors Front Row
Dove Cameron, Lucy Hale, Olivia Holt and Sabrina Carpenter make up the super-chic crowd at Michael Kors, presented at the landmark restaurant Tavern on the Green.
Iris Apfel
The self-dubbed "geriatric starlet" celebrates her 100th birthday with an epic bash at Central Park Tower.
Iris Apfel & Katie Holmes
Fashion's A-list crowd came out to celebrate Iris' big milestone, including Katie Holmes (right), Donna Karan, Barbie Ferreira, Halle Bailey, Tommy Hilfiger, Dee Ocleppo, as well as Michael Feinstein, who serenaded the star on piano.
Diplo
Ready for the rain! Diplo didn't bother with an umbrella at the overcast Moschino show — he just put on a wetsuit and rubber shoes to take his front row seat.
Madelaine Petsch
Madelaine was feeling feathery at Moschino, in her flamingo-adorned dress.
Taraji P. Henson
The rainy scene at Moschino just made for an even epic photo moment for Taraji, who gave a fierce pose with her umbrella.
Megan Fox
Just like Moschino, Megan keeps things sexy but playful in her blue cropped tank and flared pants at the show.
Teyana Taylor & Chanel Iman
Teyana got a lot of support from her fellow celebs (including Chrishell Stause, Jasmine Sanders and Chanel, pictured, among others) as she presented her latest collection on the PrettyLittleThing runway.
Christy Turlington
The supermodel make a NYFW appearance at The Daily Front Row 8th annual Fashion Media Awards.
Ciara & La La Anthony
The LaQuan Smith show (presented at the top of the Empire State Building!) brought out the star power.
LaQuan Smith
The designer poses with models (including Winnie Harlow) backstage after his show at the Empire State Building.
Rita Ora & Charli XCX
The British beauties united at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, presented by FIJI Water.
Alicia Silverstone & Christian Siriano
Alicia presented her bestie with the Fashion Innovator award at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards.
Moschino Runway
Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Hill all modeled the nursery rhyme-inspired collection down the runway.
Jasmine Tookes
The newlywed keeps the party going, stopping by the REVOLVE Gallery private presentation and opening reception.
Dominique Jackson
Dominique strikes a pose (had to!) at Saks' NYFW celebration.
Paris Hilton & Kim Petras
The stars put on a show — with Paris in the DJ booth and Kim taking the stage — at Saks' NYFW party.
Kumail Nanjiani & Sarah Paulson
The Hollywood stars hit the Saks NYFW event.
Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse
The couple have a cute moment on the carpet at the Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week event.
Naomi Watts
Naomi officially kicked off NYFW at the lighting of the Empire State Building.
Irina Shayk
Irina showed off a shaggy new lob hairstyle (with baby bangs!) at the Bulgari x B.Zero1 party, teamed with an equally eye-catching outfit in her metallic corset bodysuit and extra-baggy pants.
Jeezy and Jeannie Mai
The couple shows everyone how it's done, rocking a blue suit (Jeezy) and white dress and blazer (Jeannie) at the Prabal Gurung front row.
Lori Harvey
Lori brings the smolder during her walk down the Dundas x REVOLVE runway.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi's back! The supermodel makes her grand return to the NYFW catwalk at Proenza Schouler, one year after giving birth to daughter Khai.
Halle and Chloe Bailey
The sisters took to the stage at the Bulgari x B.Zero1 party.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Recording! Alessandra makes sure she doesn't miss a minute of the action at the Dundas x REVOLVE show.
La La Anthony & Jasmine Sanders
The beauties coordinate in their plunging wrap dresses at the Bulgari x B.Zero1 party.
Emily Ratajkowski & Ciara
No fashion show outing is complete without a selfie moment! Emily and Ciara strike a smize at Dundas x REVOLVE.
Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker
The And Just Like That... co-stars take a break from filming the Sex and the City reboot to attend the Christian Dior Designer of Dreams exhibition cocktail party.
Yara Shahidi
Also at the Christian Dior Designer of Dreams exhibition opening, Yara wears a twirl-ready A-line skirt with sleeveless sweater by the brand.
Katie Holmes
Dare to bare! The actress teams a cutout string bodysuit with an unbuttoned shirt, black pants and sneakers at the Vacheron Constantin Flagship grand opening.
Lily Aldridge
Stop and smell the... Diptyque! The fragrance brand hosted a pop-up and preview of the new Le Grand Tour collection.
AnnaSophia Robb
Her metallic Dior set wasn't the only thing shining on the carpet! The actress sported her brand new engagement ring for her first outing since announcing the exciting news on Tuesday at the Christian Dior Designer of Dreams exhibition.
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey brings her signature boho vibes in a leopard-print Dior flared jumpsuit and matching headband at the Christian Dior exhibition.
Lorde
Lorde keeps it simple in her Dior LBD at the brand's exhibition opening.
Nico Tortorella
Never afraid of a bold print, Nico pops in a multicolor suit and wide-brim hat at the Vacheron Constantin flagship party.
Christian Siriano & Lil' Kim
The designer lets loose with his A-list guest, Lil' Kim.