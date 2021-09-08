Every Must-See Moment from New York Fashion Week

The runways are opening back up and fully-vaccinated stars (N.Y.C. requires proof of vaccination for all indoor events) are descending upon the city to take in the scenes from the front row. Catch up on all the latest shows and parties here

By Colleen Kratofil and Lauren Lieberman
Updated September 13, 2021 02:00 PM

Tory Burch Front Row

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kristine Froseth, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloe Fineman, Mindy Kaling, Lukita Maxwell and Gemma Chan all wore their loveliest looks for Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2022 show.

Thom Browne Front Row

Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn, Dan Levy and Maisie Williams all sport Thom Browne's signature suiting and plaid for the show.

Hailee Steinfeld

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The actress creates a mini runway moment walking into the Thom Browne show, arriving in her cropped suit jacket and shorts combo.

Joan Smalls

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The supermodel knows practice makes perfect, doing a run-through before Tom Ford.

Dylan Penn

Dylan gives a gray sweater and mini skirt a sexy spin at Tom Ford. 

Julianne Moore & Jennifer Hudson

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Julianne and Jennifer pose for the cameras at Tom Ford.

Kid Cudi & Rosario Dawson

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kid and Rosario share a hug (in their matching ball skirts!) at the Studio 189 show.

Shay Mitchell

Credit: Mike Vitelli/BFA

The actress wows in white at the Altuzarra show, sponsored by FIJI Water.

Charli XCX

Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Party of one! The singer has the room to herself waiting for the Maisie Wilen show to start.

Jeannie Mai

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jeannie strikes a pose in her power pink suit and jacket before walking the runway at Rise's Survivor Fashion Show. 

Terry Crews

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Terry takes a trip down the Rise's Survivor Fashion Show in a sleek suit with knee-high boots.

Paris Hilton

Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The Blonds taps Paris to model this sparkly purple look at the show.

Russell Westbrook

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The NBA star sports Tom Ford at the designer's show.

Lourdes Leon

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Madonna's daughter takes in the scene at Luar from the front row. 

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Credit: BFA

The actor mixes a charmeuse top with velvet bottoms (both Tom Ford) at the brand's NFYW show.

Jenny Mollen & Stacey Bendet

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Jenny hangs with Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet at the Spring 2022 presentation. 

Joseph Altuzarra

As a coronavirus precaution, the designer partnered with the air purification brand Molekule to station purifiers throughout the venue (and backstage!) to clean particles in the air. 

Gigi Hadid

Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Paving the way! Gigi closes the Brandon Maxwell show, and leads the line of models during their final walk.

Taraji P. Henson

Credit: Madison McGaw and Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Now that's a party LBD! The actress brings the shimmer in a sparkly black mini dress, with crystal-adorned pumps, statement handbag and sunglasses at the CR x Grey Goose party.

Tom Ford & Carine Roitfeld

Credit: Madison McGaw & Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The designer toasts the CR Fashion Book founder at the CR x Grey Goose party.

Jasmine Sanders & Tommy Dorfman

Credit: Madison McGaw & Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Each star gives their best smizes at the CR x Grey Goose party.

Winnie Harlow

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Winnie channels a bride and Victoria's Secret angle all in one look as she walks the Christian Cowan runway.

Saweetie

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The Christian Cowan show gives Saweetie something to smile about!

Bretman Rock

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The YouTube star packs a punch with his animal-print suit at Christian Cowan.

Sergio Hudson & Veronica Webb

Credit: RNA Photo/Rashawn Austin

The supermodel gives the designer a hug at his Fall/Winter 2021 show.

Sheila E.

Credit: RNA Photo/Rashawn Austin

Sergio Hudson's Fall/Winter 2021 collection was set to music by legendary percussionist Sheila E.

Chrishell Stause

Credit: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

The L.A. realtor takes in Rebecca Minkoff's "I Love New York" capsule collection. 

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Days after confirming her pregnancy, Kylie puts her bump on display in a crop top at the REVOLVE Gallery presentation. 

Kendall Jenner

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kendall makes her mark at NYFW, walking in her first show of the season at Michael Kors.

Michael Kors Front Row

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Dove Cameron, Lucy Hale, Olivia Holt and Sabrina Carpenter make up the super-chic crowd at Michael Kors, presented at the landmark restaurant Tavern on the Green.

Iris Apfel

Credit: Patrick McMullan/Getty

The self-dubbed "geriatric starlet" celebrates her 100th birthday with an epic bash at Central Park Tower. 

Iris Apfel & Katie Holmes

Credit: Patrick McMullan/Getty

Fashion's A-list crowd came out to celebrate Iris' big milestone, including Katie Holmes (right), Donna Karan, Barbie Ferreira, Halle Bailey, Tommy Hilfiger, Dee Ocleppo, as well as Michael Feinstein, who serenaded the star on piano.

Diplo

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Ready for the rain! Diplo didn't bother with an umbrella at the overcast Moschino show — he just put on a wetsuit and rubber shoes to take his front row seat.

Madelaine Petsch

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Madelaine was feeling feathery at Moschino, in her flamingo-adorned dress.

Taraji P. Henson

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

The rainy scene at Moschino just made for an even epic photo moment for Taraji, who gave a fierce pose with her umbrella.

Megan Fox

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Just like Moschino, Megan keeps things sexy but playful in her blue cropped tank and flared pants at the show.

Teyana Taylor & Chanel Iman

Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Teyana got a lot of support from her fellow celebs (including Chrishell Stause, Jasmine Sanders and Chanel, pictured, among others) as she presented her latest collection on the PrettyLittleThing runway.

Christy Turlington

Credit: Jennifer Graylock/Getty

The supermodel make a NYFW appearance at The Daily Front Row 8th annual Fashion Media Awards. 

Ciara & La La Anthony

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

The LaQuan Smith show (presented at the top of the Empire State Building!) brought out the star power. 

LaQuan Smith

Credit: Mike Vitelli /BFA

The designer poses with models (including Winnie Harlow) backstage after his show at the Empire State Building.

Rita Ora & Charli XCX

Credit: Yvonne Tnt /BFA

The British beauties united at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, presented by FIJI Water. 

Alicia Silverstone & Christian Siriano

Credit: Jennifer Graylock/Getty

Alicia presented her bestie with the Fashion Innovator award at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards. 

Moschino Runway

Credit: Getty (3)

Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Hill all modeled the nursery rhyme-inspired collection down the runway.

Jasmine Tookes

Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

The newlywed keeps the party going, stopping by the REVOLVE Gallery private presentation and opening reception. 

Dominique Jackson

Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

Dominique strikes a pose (had to!) at Saks' NYFW celebration. 

Paris Hilton & Kim Petras

Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

The stars put on a show — with Paris in the DJ booth and Kim taking the stage — at Saks' NYFW party.

Kumail Nanjiani & Sarah Paulson

Credit: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

The Hollywood stars hit the Saks NYFW event. 

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The couple have a cute moment on the carpet at the Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week event. 

Naomi Watts

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Naomi officially kicked off NYFW at the lighting of the Empire State Building.

Irina Shayk

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Irina showed off a shaggy new lob hairstyle (with baby bangs!) at the Bulgari x B.Zero1 party, teamed with an equally eye-catching outfit in her metallic corset bodysuit and extra-baggy pants.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai

Credit: Gotham/WireImage

The couple shows everyone how it's done, rocking a blue suit (Jeezy) and white dress and blazer (Jeannie) at the Prabal Gurung front row.

Lori Harvey

Credit: Gotham/WireImage

Lori brings the smolder during her walk down the Dundas x REVOLVE runway.

Gigi Hadid

Credit: Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Gigi's back! The supermodel makes her grand return to the NYFW catwalk at Proenza Schouler, one year after giving birth to daughter Khai.

Halle and Chloe Bailey

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The sisters took to the stage at the Bulgari x B.Zero1 party.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Credit: Gotham/WireImage

Recording! Alessandra makes sure she doesn't miss a minute of the action at the Dundas x REVOLVE show.

La La Anthony & Jasmine Sanders

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The beauties coordinate in their plunging wrap dresses at the Bulgari x B.Zero1 party.

Emily Ratajkowski & Ciara

Credit: Gotham/WireImage

No fashion show outing is complete without a selfie moment! Emily and Ciara strike a smize at Dundas x REVOLVE. 

Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

The And Just Like That... co-stars take a break from filming the Sex and the City reboot to attend the Christian Dior Designer of Dreams exhibition cocktail party. 

Yara Shahidi

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Also at the Christian Dior Designer of Dreams exhibition opening, Yara wears a twirl-ready A-line skirt with sleeveless sweater by the brand.

Katie Holmes

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Dare to bare! The actress teams a cutout string bodysuit with an unbuttoned shirt, black pants and sneakers at the Vacheron Constantin Flagship grand opening. 

Lily Aldridge

Credit: BFA Images

Stop and smell the... Diptyque! The fragrance brand hosted a pop-up and preview of the new Le Grand Tour collection. 

AnnaSophia Robb

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Her metallic Dior set wasn't the only thing shining on the carpet! The actress sported her brand new engagement ring for her first outing since announcing the exciting news on Tuesday at the Christian Dior Designer of Dreams exhibition. 

Kacey Musgraves

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Kacey brings her signature boho vibes in a leopard-print Dior flared jumpsuit and matching headband at the Christian Dior exhibition. 

Lorde

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Lorde keeps it simple in her Dior LBD at the brand's exhibition opening. 

Nico Tortorella

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Never afraid of a bold print, Nico pops in a multicolor suit and wide-brim hat at the Vacheron Constantin flagship party.

Christian Siriano & Lil' Kim

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The designer lets loose with his A-list guest, Lil' Kim.

