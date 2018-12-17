5 New Year’s Eve Party Outfits Inspired by Your Favorite Celebs

Another year means another sparkly dress! Whether you’re headed to a fancy New Year’s Eve soireé or watching the ball drop with a close group of friends, you don’t want to miss your chance to ring in 2019 in style. And in case you need style inspiration, we rounded up some of our fave celebrity looks throughout this past year — we happen to think they would make perfect New Year’s Eve outfits.

Take a cue from Jennifer Aniston, who rocked this sparkly sequin LBD and strappy black pumps down the red carpet. Or turn to Chrissy Teigen, whose head-to-toe rose gold ensemble looked killer on Instagram. Keep scrolling for more outfit inspo from your favorite celebrities, and see how you can get their looks (for way less) to help you ring in the new year!

Jennifer Aniston

The Dumplin’ actress is inspiring us to keep it classic in a sparkly LBD this year. This Leith black sequin sheath dress paired with strappy heels and a black leather clutch would be best to wear if you’re headed to a fancy NYE party.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Buy It! Leith Sequin Sheath Dress, $69; nordstrom.com; Gem Rianne Drop Earrings in Silver, $42; baublebar.com; Clutch Purse for Women Evening Party Tote with Shoulder Chain Strap Lady Handbag, $17.97; amazon.com; Aqua Women’s Maika Block-Heel Leather Sandals, $79; bloomingdales.com

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a super sparkly gold dress to the British Fashion Awards, which has inspired us to go gold for NYE.

Buy It! Got the Moves Gold Sequin Bodycon Dress, $79; lulus.com; Uncommon James by Kristin Cavallari Girl Boss Square Hoop Earrings, $58; nordstrom.com; Kate Spade New York Burgess Court Brennan Clutch Bag, $128; neimanmarcus.com; Steve Madden Erica Heeled Mule, $79.95; zappos.com

Chrissy Teigen

If you’ve worn one too many sparkly dresses to ring in the new year, we suggest taking a page out of Chrissy Teigen‘s book (no, not her new cookbook) — opt for a full-on rose gold ensemble instead.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Buy It! Vince Camuto Bell Sleeve Tie Front Blouse, $53.40 (orig. $89); macys.com; Vince Camuto Satin Pleated-Waist Pants, $59.40 (orig. $99); macys.com; Ana Tassel Statement Earrings in Rose Gold, $59.97 (orig. $90); kendrascott.com; Tamara Mellon Reveal Metallic Heel in Rose Gold, $275 with code 100PEOPLE (orig. $375); tamaramellon.com

Meghan Markle

A velvet dress is an equally popular New Year’s Eve choice. Meghan Markle recently made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards in a stunning one-shoulder velvet gown, which is inspiring us to put a hold on the sequins this year and opt for a similar Duchess-style dress.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Buy It! Eliza J One-Shoulder Velvet Gown, $118.80 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com; Gorjana Chloe Small Studs, $38; shopbop.com; Tina Cuff Bracelet Set in Gold, $80; kendrascott.com; Vince Camuto Payto Sandal in Egyptian Gold, $98.95; nordstrom.com

Blake Lively

Spotted: Blake Lively looking gorgeous as ever in a sequin dress and over-the-knee boots combo on the steps of The Met. Earlier this month, the Gossip Girl alum strutted around in New York in what we can only imagine we’d wear on New Year’s Eve. *Immediately adds a silver beaded cocktail dress and tall white leather boots to cart.*

Backgrid

Buy It! Parker Montclair Cap-Sleeve Beaded Cocktail Dress, $418; neimanmarcus.com; BB Dakota Hugs Don’t Lie Faux Fur Coat, $96 (orig. $120); shopbop.com; I.N.C International Concepts Oversized-Buckle Stretch Belt, $21.90 (orig. $36.50); macys.com; Women’s Seduce 3000 Boot, $59.97; amazon.com