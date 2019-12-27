What We're Wearing for Every Type of New Year's Eve Plan

Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor: This New Year’s Eve, my friends and I are having a relaxing night-in wearing cozy loungwear rather than getting all glam. So I’ll be snuggling up in this sweat set, which is the softest pair I own (that still looks flattering!) and Meghan Markle-approved sneakers. Since I don’t want to go braless, I’ll do the next best thing by wearing my all-time favorite supportive, comfy scoop neck bra from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, SKIMS. Finally, since I still want to add in a little bit of NYE glitz, so I plan on swiping some high-shine higlighter on my cheekbones and eyelids and accessorizing with an embellished headband.