What We're Wearing for Every Type of New Year's Eve Plan

Whether we're staying in or heading to a festive party, see what PeopleStyle staffers are wearing to ring in 2020 in style
By PeopleStyle
December 27, 2019 12:56 PM

1 of 23

A Movie Night at Home

Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: My New Year’s Eve plans are very fancy this year: I’ll be hanging at home having a Hallmark movie marathon with my mom. So I’ll be wearing comfy, cozy pieces that feel like pajamas. I wanted unrestrictive sweats (hence the drawstring bottoms with elastic-free pant legs), something to keep me warm (a quarter-zip fleece and blanket) and cute socks that can still be worn all-year long. 

 

2 of 23

Fuzzy Sweatshirt

Buy It! UpWest Sherpa Pullover, $68; upwest.com

3 of 23

Cozy Socks

Buy It! Richer-Poorer “Tina” Socks, $8.40 (orig. $12); richer-poorer.com

4 of 23

Large Blanket

Buy It! Ugg Duffield Large Spa Throw, $125; ugg.com

5 of 23

Unrestrictive Sweatpants

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Rolled Hem Sweatpants, $28.80 (orig. $48); abercrombie.com

6 of 23

Early Bird Dinner with the Kids

Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: Like many parents of young children, we’ll be at a neighborhood resturant the minute they open their doors for dinner at 5 p.m. I’m planning to wear my favorite neon pink cashmere sweater because it looks great in photos and distracts from the circles under my eyes. The jeans provide the perfect napkin for my 3-year-old’s chicken finger-covered fingers while the biker jacket and boots make me feel like a cool mom. 

7 of 23

Cashmere Sweater

Buy It! J.Crew Long-sleeve Everyday Cashmere Mockneck Sweater, $138; jcrew.com

8 of 23

Combat Boots 

Buy It! Paige Marline Boot, $378; paige.com

9 of 23

Shearling Leather Jacket 

Buy It! The Arrivals Moya IV Shearling Jacket, $1195; arrivals.com

10 of 23

Cashmere Hat

Buy It! Aritzia Jay Cashmere Beanie, $58; artizia.com

11 of 23

Cool Jeans 

Buy It! Levi’s Wedgie Fit Women’s Jean, $98; levis.com

12 of 23

PJ Party with Friends

Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor: This New Year’s Eve, my friends and I are having a relaxing night-in wearing cozy loungwear rather than getting all glam. So I’ll be snuggling up in this sweat set, which is the softest pair I own (that still looks flattering!) and Meghan Markle-approved sneakers. Since I don’t want to go braless, I’ll do the next best thing by wearing my all-time favorite supportive, comfy scoop neck bra from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, SKIMS. Finally, since I still want to add in a little bit of NYE glitz, so I plan on swiping some high-shine higlighter on my cheekbones and eyelids and accessorizing with an embellished headband.

 

13 of 23

Supersoft Bra

Buy It! SKIMS Scoop Neck Bra, $32; skims.com

14 of 23

Cozy Sweatshirt and Joggers

Buy It! Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatpants, $69.50; louandgrey.com and Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatshirt, $69.50; louandgrey.com

15 of 23

Simple Sneakers

Buy It! Veja Esplar Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers, $120; net-a-porter.com

16 of 23

Festive Headband

Buy It! Saylor Knotted Headband (Gold Pleating), $55; saylor.nyc

17 of 23

Champagne Highlighter

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Magic Star Highlighter, $45; nordstrom.com

18 of 23

Night Out

Hanna Flanagan, Style + Beauty Editorial Assistant: As of right now, my friends and I have a solid plan. But since NYE always involves something unexpected — i.e. waiting in long lines — I’m arming myself with this Mango coat. The hood will keep me nice and cozy, but the black faux fur won’t clash with my outfit. Speaking of, I’m pairing a crisp white button down with this Revolve mini skirt because it’s festive but not over-the-top. For accessories, I chose these chunky hoops by Adina’s Jewels and matching strappy sandals (since this is the only night of the year when it’s halfway acceptable to wear silver-on-silver-on-silver!) 

19 of 23

White Button-Down

Buy It! White Oversized Poplin Shirt, $75; topshop.com

20 of 23

Silver Sandals

Buy It! Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal, $99.95; nordstrom.com

21 of 23

Statement Earrings

Buy It! Thick Wide Hoop Earring, $58; adinasjewels.com

22 of 23

Warm Coat

Buy It! Hooded Faux-Fur Coat, $149.99; mango.com

23 of 23

Festive Skirt

Buy It! Luna Skirt, $295; revolve.com

