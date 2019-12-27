What We're Wearing for Every Type of New Year's Eve Plan

A Movie Night at Home
Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: My New Year’s Eve plans are very fancy this year: I’ll be hanging at home having a Hallmark movie marathon with my mom. So I’ll be wearing comfy, cozy pieces that feel like pajamas. I wanted unrestrictive sweats (hence the drawstring bottoms with elastic-free pant legs), something to keep me warm (a quarter-zip fleece and blanket) and cute socks that can still be worn all-year long.
Fuzzy Sweatshirt
Buy It! UpWest Sherpa Pullover, $68; upwest.com
Cozy Socks
Buy It! Richer-Poorer “Tina” Socks, $8.40 (orig. $12); richer-poorer.com
Large Blanket
Buy It! Ugg Duffield Large Spa Throw, $125; ugg.com
Unrestrictive Sweatpants
Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Rolled Hem Sweatpants, $28.80 (orig. $48); abercrombie.com
Early Bird Dinner with the Kids
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: Like many parents of young children, we’ll be at a neighborhood resturant the minute they open their doors for dinner at 5 p.m. I’m planning to wear my favorite neon pink cashmere sweater because it looks great in photos and distracts from the circles under my eyes. The jeans provide the perfect napkin for my 3-year-old’s chicken finger-covered fingers while the biker jacket and boots make me feel like a cool mom.
Cashmere Sweater
Buy It! J.Crew Long-sleeve Everyday Cashmere Mockneck Sweater, $138; jcrew.com
Combat Boots
Buy It! Paige Marline Boot, $378; paige.com
Shearling Leather Jacket
Buy It! The Arrivals Moya IV Shearling Jacket, $1195; arrivals.com
Cashmere Hat
Buy It! Aritzia Jay Cashmere Beanie, $58; artizia.com
Cool Jeans
Buy It! Levi’s Wedgie Fit Women’s Jean, $98; levis.com
PJ Party with Friends
Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor: This New Year’s Eve, my friends and I are having a relaxing night-in wearing cozy loungwear rather than getting all glam. So I’ll be snuggling up in this sweat set, which is the softest pair I own (that still looks flattering!) and Meghan Markle-approved sneakers. Since I don’t want to go braless, I’ll do the next best thing by wearing my all-time favorite supportive, comfy scoop neck bra from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, SKIMS. Finally, since I still want to add in a little bit of NYE glitz, so I plan on swiping some high-shine higlighter on my cheekbones and eyelids and accessorizing with an embellished headband.
Supersoft Bra
Buy It! SKIMS Scoop Neck Bra, $32; skims.com
Cozy Sweatshirt and Joggers
Buy It! Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatpants, $69.50; louandgrey.com and Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatshirt, $69.50; louandgrey.com
Simple Sneakers
Buy It! Veja Esplar Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers, $120; net-a-porter.com
Festive Headband
Buy It! Saylor Knotted Headband (Gold Pleating), $55; saylor.nyc
Champagne Highlighter
Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Magic Star Highlighter, $45; nordstrom.com
Night Out
Hanna Flanagan, Style + Beauty Editorial Assistant: As of right now, my friends and I have a solid plan. But since NYE always involves something unexpected — i.e. waiting in long lines — I’m arming myself with this Mango coat. The hood will keep me nice and cozy, but the black faux fur won’t clash with my outfit. Speaking of, I’m pairing a crisp white button down with this Revolve mini skirt because it’s festive but not over-the-top. For accessories, I chose these chunky hoops by Adina’s Jewels and matching strappy sandals (since this is the only night of the year when it’s halfway acceptable to wear silver-on-silver-on-silver!)
White Button-Down
Buy It! White Oversized Poplin Shirt, $75; topshop.com
Silver Sandals
Buy It! Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal, $99.95; nordstrom.com
Statement Earrings
Buy It! Thick Wide Hoop Earring, $58; adinasjewels.com
Warm Coat
Buy It! Hooded Faux-Fur Coat, $149.99; mango.com
Festive Skirt
Buy It! Luna Skirt, $295; revolve.com