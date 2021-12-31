Rebel Wilson Rings in 2022 Wearing Sparkling Gold Dress: 'Starting the New Year Off Strong'

Rebel Wilson celebrated New Year's Eve in Sydney, Australia, sending love to her fans from "Down Under"

Rebel Wilson is fashionably ringing in 2022.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 41, celebrated New Year's Eve in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, sharing moments from the festivities on her Instagram Story, including photos of fireworks and friends. Wilson also posted a photo on Instagram of herself enjoying a rooftop while wearing a sparkling gold Burberry dress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Starting the New Year off strong! HAPPY NEW YEAR you legends, love from downunder!" she captioned the festive photo of herself, which shows Wilson standing on an outdoor seat cushion.

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Wilson opened up about her love life, sharing that she is single but not necessarily looking for someone to date at the moment.

"I was doing a thing called 'Hot Girl Summer' — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, 'This sounds fun,' " she said with a laugh. "[But] it wasn't really me. I'm a bit more of a conservative girl, normally."

Though she said she "did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time," she is "currently single and looking for the right person, so we'll see."

Rebel Wilson Instagram Rebel Wilson Instagram

Left: Credit: Rebel Wilson Instagram Right: Credit: Rebel Wilson Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for," she added. "I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping."

Earlier this year, Wilson and Jacob Busch broke up four months after making their relationship Instagram official. In the time since Wilson said she was on a dating app but has since deleted her profile. "I got too much attention, so I'm not on anymore," she explained.

Wilson said she goes to her close friends for dating advice. "My friends say certain cities are better to meet people than others. Like, for example, Aspen is a very good place. Now everyone is going to go to Aspen!" she joked.

"If there's a good social event or something, [and] I feel like there might be interesting people there, I'll make the effort to go," Wilson continued. "But at the moment, I'm taking a break and just trying to see if it happens organically in real life or through friend setups or something."

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Says She's 'Proud of Myself for Improving My Life for the Better' After 77-Lb. Weight Loss

Wilson also told PEOPLE about her self-imposed "year of health" in 2020 and her weight-loss journey.

"Last year, I lost a lot of weight — close to 80 lbs. — and then I've maintained it for this year. [So] part of me was like, 'Well, damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it?' " she said. "And I felt a bit sad about that point."

"I thought I was the person that [would] never do it," added Wilson. "Like, yeah, I can lose a few pounds if I try really hard one week and be really strict with myself, but then I'll always gain it back. So I never thought that I could successfully do it."