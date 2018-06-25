With the a rise in fast fashion, the influence of social media and a focus on direct-to-consumer shopping, it’s safe to say the fashion industry has seen a lot of change in the past decade, but one area of the industry that has been slower to catch up is the curve or plus-size market. Thankfully, there has been more of a focus on celebrating size inclusivity lately. Brands like Reformation and Loft recently expanded their size ranges, but newer brands are on a mission to serve the curvy consumer in a whole new way, changing the entire perception of the plus-size fashion industry. With cool new visions and fun collaborations, these labels have changed the game — and you’ll want to be in the know from the beginning.

As a new contemporary multi-brand website of curated products at an accessible price point, CoEdition is a brand-new name to know. Not only can you shop apparel (sizes 10-26), intimates, activewear, swim, accessories and footwear, but the site is also launching a forum for like-minded shoppers and influencers who are eager to share style tips, inspiration and feedback. Although the site is new to the market, its founders are not new to the retail game. Founded by a team of four former Gilt executives, the brand’s mission is to provide excellent customer service, focusing on wardrobe solutions, size and fit, as well as incorporating fun back into the online shopping experience.

“The majority of American women are size 10 or higher,” says Brooke Cundiff, co-founder and Chief Merchandising Officer. “Yet traditional retailers don’t cater to them. They limit their selection and push their offerings into a corner of the women’s floor or bury it at the bottom of their web page. Fashion has been too exclusionary for too long. We want to change this, starting now.”

The British size-inclusive brand is relaunching – and in a major way. The brand will offer U.S.-exclusive collections (available in sizes 6-28) inspired by specific regions in the U.S., which is highlighted by their new campaign, shot in Palm Springs and L.A., and featuring Natalie Nootenboom (niece of supermodel Devon Aoki and DJ Steve Aoki) and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and face of Khloé Kardashian’s Good American denim brand Sarina Nowak, modeling swimwear, athleisure and festival collections. “We have a responsibility to empower women and this comes in many different forms,” says Rich Storer, U.S. Vice-President of Marketing, Americas, at N Brown Group.

Founded in 2014, the brand has been at the forefront of the plus-size digital fashion world. Dia&Co is on a mission to “spark radical self-love” through style — and has transformed the retail industry in the process, as they were one of the first companies to offer a personalized in-home shopping experience. Customers create a profile unique to their individual style, size and budget so that the brand’s in-house stylists can curate looks specifically tailored to them. Then, they can try on the items at home and send back whatever they don’t want to keep.

The brand also recently hired its first-ever Fashion Director, Rosaliz Jimenez. “I strive to create visual stories that provide our customers with inspiration to look and feel her best, while also having fun with fashion,” Jimenez says. Since joining the team in April 2017, she has made a concerted effort to show women who aren’t professional models in their online imagery as often as possible. “We strive to portray them in a way they have never seen themselves through the lens of style, because all women deserve to be represented and celebrated,” she says. The brand also debuted their first runway show at CURVYcon in September 2017, and launched its first exclusive collection with nanette Nanette Lepore (sizes 14-32), with a second collection launching this week. “The collection is not a watered-down version of something from a straight-size collection, but truly something unique and beautiful – which is what women of all sizes deserve,” Jimenez explains, adding, “And it’s all available for under $100!”

Plus-size fashion bloggers Nicolette Mason of NicoletteMason.com and Gabi Gregg of GabiFresh.com joined forces for Premme after noticing there was a group of women they felt weren’t being served in the fashion industry. The brand prides itself on offering fashion-forward styles to the curve consumer, all of which are available in “Premme sizes” 0-6, which corresponds to 12-30. “Premme is about delivering the same fashion options offered to the straight-size set, without settling for watered-down versions of what we really want,” says Mason. Adds Gregg, “We want to give women the freedom to dress according to their personal style without giving in to the limits of society’s current fashion rules.”

A clothing brand that has always focused on size inclusivity, Woman Within, has teamed up with 90’s Supermodel Emme to kick off their “Love What You Wear” campaign. Emme, a two time honoree in People Magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People”, has been a leading voice in the fashion industry for over two decades, promoting body positivity to women of all ages. “As a curvy woman in a high-fashion world, I believe in helping woman find confidence within themselves,” she says.

