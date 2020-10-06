New Mom Gigi Hadid Explains Her Concept of 'Soul Mates' in Alexander Wang Video Series

Gigi Hadid is answering the tough questions about life and love.

The model and new mom recently discussed her thoughts on the concept of soul mates, her purpose in life and more during a segment of Alexander Wang’s video series, Big Questions on a Tiny Horse.

“I've heard, like, star clusters or, like, soul clusters that throughout life you find people that you realize are meant to be—meant to carry you through,” Hadid, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik last month, explained when asked about soul mates.

Opening up about what she felt her purpose in life was, the 25-year-old said, “I think my purpose is to continue to grow creatively and learn everything that brings me joy, which I think is everyone's purpose.”

Image zoom Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Reflecting on her current state of mind, Hadid said she was feeling, “happy” and “a little anxious,” though she added that she’s “not sure why.”

The model then said should would "love" to watch everything that has happened in her life back, saying, "I think already do that mentally. I'm an over-analyzer. I love thinking about every possible outcome of every situation and it keeps me focused and balanced in my own head."

Hadid and Malik, 27, announced the birth of their baby girl in September, with the former One Direction star confirming the news in a Twitter post. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote at the time.

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," the new dad continued. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

A day later, Hadid celebrated the exciting news with her own post, sharing a black-and-white photo of the infant's adorable tiny hand gently wrapped around one of Malik's fingers.