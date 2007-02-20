New Evening Bag Essential: Light-Up Lip Gloss

For those of us who don’t carry compacts and flash lights in our evening bags, reapplying lipgloss in dimly lit restaurants or bars can be a real hassle. Enter Go Light on My Lips, $19, which is one of those products that is so genius you can’t believe no one has thought of it before! Click the button on the top of the cap, and your lipgloss turns into it’s own flashlight that allows you to see into the mirror on the side of the tube. And just to make sure that none of your friends make off with your tube, get it personalized with a crystal monogram, $38. And perfect for award show attendees with limited clutch space, there are also personalized Swarovski crystal encrusted tubes for $150 — Oprah already has one!