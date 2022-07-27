The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
See the most-wanted pieces from star-studded collaborations and must-have capsule collections
Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics
Actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler teamed up with activewear brand Fabletics for an all-new collection that is more modern, mature and reflective of Ziegler's ever-evolving style. Set in earthy neutrals, the collection offers bodysuits, one-shoulder bras, strappy details and sophisticated cutouts. The size-inclusive collection features best-selling styles, as well as introduces the brand-new "Interstellar" print and "Motion Opaque" fabric.
Without sacrificing comfort, each outfit offers elements that can be mixed and matched for looks that easily transition from workout looks to street style and beyond.
Buy it! The Tyra One Piece, $99.95
Hervé Léger x Law Roach
French fashion house Hervé Léger and American stylist Law Roach just launched their new collaboration for Resort 2023. The limited-edition collection spotlights elevated crop tops, bandage dresses made with combination fabrics and mix-and-match separates that entice fun and individual styling for everyday wear.
Buy it! Shop the collection in Hervé Léger boutiques
Summersalt x Sara Foster
Actress and model Sara Foster collabed with swimwear brand Summersalt to produce a swimwear line made for the whole family.
The fun and beachy collaboration features seven pieces of women's, men's and children's swimwear. With Summersalt's premium fit and style, designs with striking colors, unique prints and body-flattering silhouettes, there's definitely a piece for every family member.
Adidas x Ivy Park
The sportswear company and clothing brand operated by Beyoncé have collaborated this summer to launch what they're calling "Ivytopia." The Adidas x Ivy Park collection features a large variety of clothing, footwear and accessories for women, men and children.
Buy it! Shop the full collection on Adidas.com
Kendall Jenner's FRWD Edit
The supermodel and creative director of FRWD compiled her top picks and must-have pieces for the summer season. The edit features Jenner's favorite styles from designers including Bond Eye, NERVI, Coperni, THE ATTICO and more. Kendall's Edit is available on FRWD.com
Buy it! Burberry Embroidered Long Sleeve Top, $9,500; The Mannei Lyon Straight Jeans, $409; Coperini Mini Swipe Bag
Gabrielle Union x Fashion to Figure
Actress Gabrielle Union launched a size-inclusive summer travel capsule and footwear collection with Fashion to Figure. Inspired by her own personal travels, Union's capsule features lightweight pieces that pack and travel well. The collection's clothing is effortless, modern and curve-friendly, highlighting statement prints and eye-catching details.
The capsule also includes Union's first footwear line with the brand that offers elevated sandal styles in a variety of heel heights and neutral colors. Available in medium widths and sizes 6 to 13, including half sizes, these travel-friendly shoes are the perfect addition to any summer style.
Buy it! Milia Side-Slit Skirt, $79.95; Milia Ruched-Front Top, $69.95
Royalty by Maluma
Colombian musician Maluma launched his summer 2022 fashion collection for men and women exclusively at Macy's. Royalty by Maluma, designed in partnership with Reunited Clothing, features bright colors and prints inspired by the coastal side of his home country, Colombia.
With a wide variety of tops, bottoms, jackets, dresses, skirts and swimwear, the collection embraces inclusivity and a fluid design concept that allows shoppers to mix and match between the women's and men's collections, sizes XS to XXL.
Buy it! Men's Relaxed-Fit Colorblocked Printed Pajama Pants, $99.50; Men's Relaxed-Fit Colorblocked Printed Shirt, $89.50
The Willie Nelson Collection
Country music star Willie Nelson teamed up with lifestyle brand Brixton to launch his own collection of clothing. The Willie Nelson Collection combines heritage style with country-inspired silhouettes, featuring lived-in washes and vintage Western details that lend authenticity to each piece.
Produced in partnership with Bravado, The Willie Nelson Collection is available at Brixton.com and in stores, with prices ranging from $29 to $99.
Buy it! "Shotgun S/S Ringer" Tee, $39
Ashley Graham x Pronovias
The Barcelona-based bridal company collaborated with the supermodel on the second Ashley Graham X Pronovias collection, featuring 17 lightweight, fashion-forward bridal styles. Co-designed by Graham and the Pronovias Group Chief Artistic Director Alessandra Rinaudo, the capsule is available in an extensive size range of U.S. 0-32.
Buy it! The full collection is available on Pronovias.com