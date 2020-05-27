Two Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton-Loved Brands Just Teamed Up to Launch an Affordable Activewear Collection

As you may know, New Balance is Kate Middleton’s go-to brand for running sneakers, and its 990v5 style is the reigning shoe of cool girls like Kourtney Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, and Zoë Kravitz, but if you aren’t familiar with Staud, let us introduce you. The L.A.-based brand aims to empower women with fun and playful fashion styles through accessible price points and ethically produced materials — think handbags and shoes made of genuine leather and colorful, statement-making clothing all under $600. It’s no wonder Meghan Markle is a fan of the brand’s Millie Maxi Dress (which is made entirely of recycled nylon) and other stars such as Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid can’t stop carrying its cute handbags.