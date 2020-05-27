Two Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton-Loved Brands Just Teamed Up to Launch an Affordable Activewear Collection
Jennifer Lopez is already a fan
What do you get when a Kate Middleton-loved sneaker brand teams up with a Meghan Markle-loved fashion label? A seriously stylish activewear collection, of course! The New Balance x Staud Collection is precisely what you’d expect from a collaboration between two Duchess-approved labels — fashionable and functional. What you may not have expected is that it’s also super affordable with prices starting at just $60.
The 24-piece collection consists of colorful activewear styles including leggings, biker shorts, a performance bodysuit, and running shorts. It also offers sporty street-style pieces such as windbreakers, crop tops, and track pants. Of course, it includes trendy accessories such as a sleek duffle bag, a multi-pouch convertible bag set, and one of our favorites: a pair of colorblocked 997 New Balance sneakers.
As you may know, New Balance is Kate Middleton’s go-to brand for running sneakers, and its 990v5 style is the reigning shoe of cool girls like Kourtney Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, and Zoë Kravitz, but if you aren’t familiar with Staud, let us introduce you. The L.A.-based brand aims to empower women with fun and playful fashion styles through accessible price points and ethically produced materials — think handbags and shoes made of genuine leather and colorful, statement-making clothing all under $600. It’s no wonder Meghan Markle is a fan of the brand’s Millie Maxi Dress (which is made entirely of recycled nylon) and other stars such as Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid can’t stop carrying its cute handbags.
Ranging from $60 to $295, the New Balance x Staud activewear collection is the best of fashion and sportswear combined, and with each brand’s A-list following, scoring it at such an affordable price point is a deal we’re not passing up!
And just in case you needed further proof that the New Balance x Staud Collection is full of must-have pieces, Jennifer Lopez has already been seen wearing the woven crop top and matching track pants for a Watch-It-Once TikTok dance challenge against Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.
While J.Lo’s abs may not be included when shopping this star-worthy activewear collection (sigh), it will have you looking ultra-fashionable wherever you wear it. Royal price tag not included.
