Katie Holmes Wears This Comfy Sneaker Brand on Repeat — and You Can Get Your Own Pair on Sale at Madewell

Sneakers are never not having a moment, but right now, the casual kicks are particularly popular. Every day, celebrities endorse different pairs of comfy sneakers from brands like Vans, Converse, and Adidas by wearing them all over Hollywood and New York City. It's no surprise to see stars giving these staple shoes their stamp of approval, but there is one brand A-listers have opted for recently that's shocking each time we spot it on their famous feet: New Balance.