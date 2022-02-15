Katie Holmes Wears This Comfy Sneaker Brand on Repeat — and You Can Get Your Own Pair on Sale at Madewell
Sneakers are never not having a moment, but right now, the casual kicks are particularly popular. Every day, celebrities endorse different pairs of comfy sneakers from brands like Vans, Converse, and Adidas by wearing them all over Hollywood and New York City. It's no surprise to see stars giving these staple shoes their stamp of approval, but there is one brand A-listers have opted for recently that's shocking each time we spot it on their famous feet: New Balance.
Each sneaker brand has its own special sauce: Vans give off edgy skater vibes, Converse are casually nostalgic, and Adidas shoes are both sporty and stylish. New Balance sneakers, on the other hand, have been dubbed the most uncool shoes for decades, labeled not-so-lovingly as "dad sneakers." But news flash: Things that used to be classified as fashion faux pas (think socks with sandals and tie-dye prints) are now trendy, and New Balance shoes are a prime example of this role reversal.
If you need proof to believe that the chunky kicks straight out of the '80s have resurfaced as a stylish choice for footwear, consider the celebrities who have worn New Balance sneakers in the past month alone: Hailey Bieber wore a $80 green pair to Pilates, Jennifer Aniston sported the trainers while boarding a plane, and Katie Holmes has worn her go-to pair, the New Balance x Staud 327 Sneakers, too many times around NYC to count. So, if you decide to purchase your own New Balance shoes, you're in good company.
And right now is the perfect time to snag a pair, because several options already in Madewell's sale section are eligible for an extra discount of 20 percent with code DOUBLEUP. Yes, that means you'd be scoring double discounts. It's not rare for New Balance sneakers to cost over $100, but currently, three pairs of the comfy kicks are on sale for $64 or less at Madewell.
So, take advantage of this major sale and embrace the "uncool" comfy sneakers for yourself. If Katie Holmes can't stop wearing them, the shoes are arguably on track to being deemed cool once again.
